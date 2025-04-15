"Maybe he'll take it over" — Tournament of Champions host Guy Fieri on son Hunter possibly hosting Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Tournament of Champions host Guy Fieri recently opened up about his son Hunter’s growing presence on television and in the family’s business ventures. In an exclusive interview with People magazine published on March 11, 2025, Fieri shared his thoughts during the 2025 South Beach Wine & Food Festival, where both he and Hunter were present for the show's season 6 event.

Hunter who is 28 years old, currently interviews chefs backstage on the competition series and also works alongside his father in other capacities. Fieri said that Hunter and him work together "almost every day," noting his involvement in their wine and tequila businesses. When asked about the future of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, which he has hosted since 2007,

“I don’t know that I’ll do Triple D forever. Maybe he’ll take it over. We’ll see,” Fieri shared.

Guy Fieri added that Hunter continues to "gain confidence" on television and was doing a great job.

Hunter continues to gain experience on Tournament of Champions

Tournament of Champions host Guy Fieri highlighted Hunter’s increasing involvement in both the food and beverage side of their family business and on television. Referring to Hunt & Ryde Wines and Santo Tequila:

“He runs our wine company and he also works closely with me with the tequila company,” Guy told People magazine.

Hunter has been gaining visibility as he interviews winners backstage on Tournament of Champions.

“My sons are my best friends. My wife has been an incredible partner in life and the way we raised our kids,” Fieri said.

Fieri expressed pride in how well Hunter has adapted to being on camera, saying, “He continues to gain confidence.” Fieri has often spoken about the close-knit nature of his family. He added that while Ryder, his younger son, is currently in college in San Diego and makes fewer appearances, Hunter remains actively involved. Guy Fieri praised Hunter and said he was doing "really good," on TV.

The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host also mentioned that the idea of Hunter stepping into his shoes is a real possibility. With his son already involved in multiple aspects of the brand, Fieri acknowledged the path could eventually lead Hunter to host the series himself.

Hunter and Tara prepare for their wedding

Tournament of Champions host Guy Fieri shared an update on Hunter’s upcoming wedding with his fiancée Tara Bernstein, saying the ceremony is planned to take place at his Northern California home later in the year. One of the major challenges the couple is facing is the guest list, which has proven difficult to narrow down due to their large circle of friends.

“They’re both such big personalities, and they both have a lot of friends. How those two will whittle it down to 350, I have no clue,” Fieri shared.

Guy Fieri said he is taking a supportive role in the process, only stepping in when needed. According to him, the couple is making all the decisions themselves, and he’s been focusing on preparing the property for the big day. Fieri mentioned that he gave the couple one piece of advice,

“I tell them that it’s their day and it’s their time. I just hope that they make it their choices, and not get steered by anybody else,” he explained.

Fieri added that his sister used to remind him to “be in the moment,” and he passed that same sentiment to Hunter and Tara, encouraging them to make the wedding truly theirs.

Fans can watch the latest episode of Tournament of Champions currently streaming on Food Network.

