Tournament of Champions host Guy Fieri reveals Antonia Lofaso and Aaron May will cook at son Hunter's wedding

Tournament of Champions host Guy Fieri shared updates about his son Hunter's upcoming wedding during an exclusive interview with Delish on April 14, 2025. Fieri confirmed that a few of his close chef friends will be involved in the celebration.

"There are three or four of my chef friends that are going to be coming," he said.

Guy Fieri confirmed the names of Antonia Lofaso and Aaron May among them. While the complete menu details are still under wraps, Fieri mentioned that guests can expect delicious offerings from these well-known chefs.

Lofaso, who has appeared on Top Chef: Chicago, Top Chef: All-Stars, and Chopped, serves as the co-owner and executive chef of three Los Angeles restaurants. May is known as the chef with the most wins on Fieri’s Food Network series Guy's Grocery Games.

In addition to the wedding news, Tournament of Champions host Fieri also discussed his collaboration with Waterloo Sparkling Water. He has teamed up with the brand to launch three limited-edition flavors, inspired by his favorite summer memories.

Tournament of Champions host Guy Fieri talks about Hunter's wedding preparations

In an another interview with People magazine on February 21, 2025, Tournament of Champions host Guy Fieri spoke about some of the challenges his family is facing while planning Hunter Fieri and Tara Bernstein’s wedding. Fieri revealed that narrowing down the guest list has been one of the most difficult parts of the process.

"They're both such big personalities, and they both have a lot of friends. How those two will whittle it down to 350, I have no clue," he shared.

The wedding is set to take place later this year at Guy’s Northern California home. It is the same place where Hunter proposed to Tara during Thanksgiving 2023, surrounded by close family members, including Guy's wife Lori and their younger son Ryder. Fieri added that while he is offering support, he is careful not to take over the planning.

"I am just in that capacity of call me when you need me. Because that's their dream, their thing, their deal," Guy Fieri shared.

Guy also shared advice that he has given Hunter and Tara about making the wedding their own. He explained that he always reminds Hunter and Tara that it is their day and their time. Fieri also shared advice from his late sister Morgan, who often told him to be in the moment, focus on making it personal, and not let it become someone else’s wedding.

Guy Fieri shares advice on drinking sparkling water

In addition to wedding plans, Tournament of Champions host Guy Fieri discussed his personal preferences when it comes to drinking sparkling water in the Delish interview. He advised that people should try drinking it at room temperature instead of chilling it.

"I drink these warm more than I drink them cold. A lot of times, the reason people drink things so cold is to mask them," Fieri said.

Fieri explained that by drinking it warm, individuals can experience the "full bandwidth" of the flavor without anything being hidden. Fieri’s approach comes from his collaboration with Waterloo Sparkling Water, where he helped craft three limited-edition summer flavors.

The new options — Lemon Italian Ice, Huckleberry Cobbler, and Spiced Mango Sorbet — reflect his favourite summer memories. "I wanted to bring it," Fieri added, describing the boldness of the flavors. These varieties are available for a limited time, only until the end of the summer season.

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More