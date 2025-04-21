“They are ALL amazing” — Tournament of Champions fans react to the final four contestants

Tournament of Champions season 6 has officially reached its conclusion. The popular Food Network series crowned its fifth winner on Sunday, April 20, 2025. Despite being the sixth season, there have only been five winners due to Maneet Chauhan securing the title twice, in seasons 2 and 5.

Hosted by Guy Fieri, the show features a bracket-style format where top chefs from across the country go head-to-head using randomized ingredients, equipment, cooking styles, and wild card challenges. Each round in the Tournament of Champions is blind-judged by renowned culinary experts, ensuring no bias based on reputation or past performances.

Viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts as the competition narrowed down to its top four chefs — Antonia Lofaso, Britt Rescigno, Lee Anne Wong, and Sara Bradley. One fan voiced general admiration for the contestants, writing,

“They are ALL amazing — but I am pulling for Lofaso.”

Another user highlighted, “Why is it only women win this contest? Hummmmm.”

“I’m guessing it may come down to Antonia vs Lee Anne, but you never know! I can’t wait to see what happens!”, another viewer noted.

Several fans rooted for specific chefs.

“I love Britt, but I want this for Antonia so bad,” one comment read.

Another user expressed a different opinion, stating,

“Anyone except Antonia. She’s so obnoxious.”

Some fans also commented on the semifinal round’s intensity.

“What a brutal semi-final. That’s a tough way to go out,” a fan noted.

“When is a dude going to win this? Come on, guys! This is getting boring,” one viewer wrote.

Another said, “Let’s Go All the Way Girl!! #PrincessWorrier @chefantonia #TournamentOfChampions.”

What happened in the Tournament of Champions finale episode

The Tournament of Champions season 6 finale aired on April 20, 2025, on Food Network. The episode featured two semifinal battles followed by the championship match to determine the season’s winner.

In the first semifinal, Antonia Lofaso faced off against Britt Rescigno. The randomizer assigned them whole pompano as the protein, figs as the produce, lava rocks as the equipment, escabeche as the style, and purple as the wild card color.

After the cooking and judging, both Lofaso and Rescigno scored 82 points, resulting in a tie. According to the show’s rules, the taste category is used as a tiebreaker.

They tied on the use of the randomizer, scoring 33 out of 40 each. One chef scored 41 to the other’s 40 in taste, while the other won the presentation category 9 to 8. Lofaso was revealed as the winner based on her edge in taste. Backstage, Rescigno was visibly emotional after her elimination.

In the second semifinal, Lee Anne Wong competed against Sara Bradley. The chefs were assigned blue silkie chicken as their protein, sorrel as the produce, turmeric leaves as equipment, en papillote (in paper) as the cooking style, and black as the wild card color. After the judging, Bradley emerged victorious with a score of 85 to Wong’s 83.

For the final round, Lofaso and Bradley faced off with the randomizer giving them wagyu beef, huitlacoche (a corn fungus), a sausage stuffer, hot & cold as the cooking style, and two wild card envelopes. The envelopes contained the words “sticky” and “spicy.” After a random draw, they decided the hot component must be spicy and the cold component must be sticky.

The judging panel for the finale included past winners: Maneet Chauhan, Brooke Williamson, and Mei Lin. Tiffani Faison, the season 3 winner, was not present as she was serving as a culinary commentator this season.

This marked the first time none of the previous winners were competing in the bracket, ensuring a new winner for season 6. The final four chefs this season were split between past and new competitors. Lofaso and Rescigno had both made the final four in previous seasons.

Lofaso reached the finals in Tournament of Champions season 5, losing to Chauhan by one point. Rescigno had made the final four twice before but had never advanced to the final. Bradley and Wong were new to the semifinals, with Bradley making her debut season on the Tournament of Champions.

With a final score of 88 to 82, Chef Antonia Lofaso won the title in the Tournament of Champions Season 6 finale. She defeated Chef Sara Bradley in the final round, which led to her victory.

Fans can stream the Tournament of Champions on Food Network Go.

