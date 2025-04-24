"It's ridiculous" — Tournament of Champions host Guy Fieri recalls his first Food Network audition tape

On the February 27, 2025, episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Tournament of Champions host Guy Fieri opened up about the moment that changed his career—sending in his first audition tape for Food Network.

Speaking with Colbert, Fieri revealed that he wasn’t initially interested in auditioning for Food Network Star. It was only after encouragement from friends that he finally submitted a tape. What happened next was far from planned. The tape, burned onto a DVD, couldn’t be played by the network’s equipment. However, the casting director unknowingly took it home.

“Took the DVD out of her home stereo, took it back to the Food Network and played them my audition tape, which was ridiculous, it's ridiculous. No one would call me for the audition. It didn’t work” Fieri said.

The story showed how a technical issue almost kept Fieri from entering television. Now known for shows like Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and Guy’s Grocery Games, his path to Food Network stardom began through an unexpected path. During the interview, he described how the audition tape eventually reached the network and led to his first appearance on screen.

During the interview, Tournament of Champions host Guy Fieri described how his audition tape almost never made it to the network. He revealed that he initially didn’t want to audition but was encouraged by friends.

“I did not want to do the audition, but I was always the guy who would push my friends into doing things they didn’t want to do,” he shared.

Fieri explained that when he finally sent in his tape, it was on a DVD — but the network couldn't play it.

“I didn’t send in the audition tape, and finally after getting pushed enough, I did. But I sent it on a DVD and they couldn’t play it,” he explained.

The situation changed when the casting director took the DVD home and recognized it after it accidentally fell out of her purse. Tournament of Champions host Fieri shared that she played it in her DVD player, and it worked. That moment was pivotal. The director took the DVD back to the Food Network team, and that marked the beginning of Fieri's journey with the channel.

Guy Fieri's early days with food and the first dish he cooked

The conversation also touched on Fieri’s early connection to cooking. He recalled growing up in a small town called Ferndale and having a different experience with food compared to his peers. His parents followed macrobiotic cooking, which led him to explore cooking on his own.

“My parents were into macrobiotic cooking... steamed fish and bulgur,” he said.

Fieri shared a story about how he faked being sick to stay home and cook, wanting to try foods outside his usual meals. After visiting a friend and discovering meatloaf for the first time, he went home and told his parents he wanted to cook. The Tournament of Champions host recalled his first attempt:

“I went to the store... I asked John, I said what do I cook? I want to make steak,” Fieri said.

At eight years old, he made ribeye steaks with butter and soy sauce, serving them with pasta in tomato sauce. His dad’s reaction stuck with him: “Might be the best steak I’ve ever had.” That moment sparked his passion for food and set him on the path that led to becoming a chef and TV host.

