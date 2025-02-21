"Every car gets driven every month"— When Tournament of Champions star Guy Fieri discussed his vintage car collection

In September 2024, Guy Fieri appeared as a guest on the show In Depth with Graham Bensinger and talked about his collection of vintage cars. Fans know Fieri as a celebrity chef and host of TV shows like Tournament of Champions and Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He also loves to collect cars. He has a mix of old American muscle cars and later high-performance models in his collection.

In the podcast, Guy Fieri talked about how he got interested in cars, what makes certain models in his collection special, and how hard he works to keep them in good shape. His collection is worth about $542,000 and has cars from well-known brands like Cadillac, Chevrolet, and Pontiac.

Speaking about how often he drives the cars, he shared,

"Every car gets driven every month. You can’t just turn the car on, you gotta run the grease around the car, you gotta make the car move."

He also talked about how much time and work he puts into fixing up and customizing some of the cars in his yard.

A look at Guy Fieri’s classic car collection

The 1968 Camaro SS Convertible is one of many Chevrolets that Guy Fieri owns. Restoration work has been done on this car, which is often linked with his TV character and often appears on the show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. It is now worth about $100,000.

A 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Coupe is another great car in his collection. He bought it when he first started collecting cars. It is estimated that this old power car is worth more than $70,000.

"The yellow ’71 Chevelle up there was the first hot rod that I ever bought. I had just opened my first restaurant, and one of my best friends, Bags, told me, ‘You know why you’re going to be successful, Guido? It’s to feed your habit. This car thing—it’s going to be the most of you’," he shared.

He also owns several Corvette types, such as a 1969 Chevrolet Corvette that is worth between $40,000 and $90,000, and a C6 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, that is famous for its speed. His 'Smokey & The Bandit' edition Pontiac Trans Am is another famous one in American car history.

Guy Fieri also has a 1941 Cadillac Limo, a Shelby Cobra, and two Dodge SRT Challenger Demons in his garage. All of these add to the range of cars he has. Talking about the gift his wife gave him for his 54th birthday, he said:

“That’s a 1941 Cadillac limo my wife bought me for my 54th birthday. Never painted, never restored, all original condition. It came from the DuPont family.”

Modern high-performance cars in his collection

Guy Fieri's collection is mostly made up of old American muscle cars, but he also has a few newer high-performance cars in it. His 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo, which is painted bright yellow, stands out from the rest of his mostly American cars. This automobile is worth approximately $182,000 and adds a European supercar to his garage.

Talking about why he collects cars, he said,

"This is my art. There’s something I appreciate about every one of these cars, about what it took to get them or how long it took or what the story is behind it. They all have a little piece of history.”

Additionally, Fieri owns a Rolls-Royce Wraith, which is a luxury grand tourer. His custom 750HP Apocalypse 6×6 Hellfire is another addition, built for off-road capability.

New episodes of Tournament of Champions hosted by Guy Fieri will air on February 23, 2025, on Food Network.

