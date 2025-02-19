"It hasn't really sunk in yet": Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions winner Neilesh Vinjamuri shares his thoughts on the competition and his next goals

Neilesh Vinjamuri, the winner of the 2025 Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions described his victory as something that has yet to fully register. Reflecting on his accomplishment during a pre-show interview on Jeopardy! on February 14, 2025, he stated,

"Yeah, it feels amazing. You know it hasn't really sunk in yet but you know - this was my goal really - to just win at all."

Neilesh Vinjamuri secured the championship by being the first to win three games in the final round, earning a $250,000 prize and a place in the upcoming Jeopardy! Masters tournament.

Neilesh Vinjamuri's Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions journey

The path to victory in the Tournament of Champions

Vinjamuri entered the final round with two wins, while his competitors, Adriana Harmeyer and Isaac Hirsch, each had one. His early lead in the deciding game put him in a strong position. However, he faced challenges, including a missed Daily Double wager. Despite setbacks, Vinjamuri maintained his approach, explaining,

"Yeah that's unbelievable when I look back at it but you know in that moment I just feel like the category is mine and I need to capitalize on this opportunity."

His strategy of making calculated high-stakes wagers contributed to his overall success. During the semifinals, Vinjamuri faced Drew Goins, a strong competitor. The Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions winner noted that the match was challenging, stating,

"That semis was kind of surprising because you know we acame in with really high scores and it just felt like a lot of those categories weren't really clicking for us."

However, his ability to secure a crucial Final Jeopardy! response in that round helped him advance.

Reflecting on strategy and competition

Vinjamuri acknowledged the importance of game strategy, particularly in terms of buzzer timing and wagering. Commenting on his efficiency, the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions winner said,

"Also it's interesting to know that I wasn't actually the big buzzer in the game, it's just that I Buzz where it matters."

His approach involved selecting high-value clues and making strategic wagers, allowing him to maximize his earnings while minimizing unnecessary risks. He explained that he had been preparing for the competition in advance, as he was confident about his return.

He focused on improving areas where he felt less confident, which contributed to his overall performance in the tournament. Looking forward to the Jeopardy! Masters tournament, Vinjamuri acknowledged the high level of competition he would face. He commented on competing against James Holzhauer, saying,

"I mean uh I know he likes to trash talk people and I'll be looking out for -you know - what kind of personality he is and yeah it'll just be a fun time with those group of people."

Plans and preparation for Masters

The Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions winner has yet to decide how he will use his $250,000 prize. He explained that his primary focus is on the title and the overall experience rather than the financial reward. As he prepares for future competitions, Vinjamuri identified areas for improvement, particularly in popular culture.

His approach to preparation reflects his commitment to refining his knowledge for upcoming matches. Vinjamuri also expressed appreciation for the Jeopardy! community, noting the support and camaraderie among contestants.

"I've just been really impressed by how much everybody has really taken me in and how you know how much everybody is - you know - friendly to each other and yeah, just a great group of people that I'll be sure to keep in touch with," he shared.

For past episodes and highlights from the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions, visit the official Jeopardy! website or YouTube channel.

