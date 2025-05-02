I believe Tournament of Champions would benefit from behind-the-scenes insights into judging decisions

**Disclaimer: This Tournament of Champions article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

Ad

Tournament of Champions season 6 came to a close on April 20, 2025, and crowned Antonia Lofaso the winner after a final round against Sara Bradley. The new version of the show, which is hosted by Guy Fieri, does have a fresh and interesting twist with the Randomizer bringing additional elements of surprise to each challenge—not only for normalcy, but to keep the chefs further on their toes.

For six consecutive seasons, women have made the finalist round, and ultimately won in a season. This is significant because the format's level play puts talking points or controversy in a field that is traditionally dominated by men.

Ad

Trending

Blind judging means the judges do not know which chef prepared which dish, removing potential biases. However, this blind judging isn't always easy for rivals and viewers alike, as they are unsure of why a particular dish goes forward. Additionally, I feel there should be more quantitative and qualitative details behind our reasonings with the judges' decision.

I feel there should be behind-the-scenes comments by judges after each round, delimiting what worked or what did not work in each dish, as well as showcasing how decisions were made.

Ad

I don't feel these comments would harm the fairness of the competition at all. However, they would allow the audience to comprehend the judging process better and understand a bit more about cooking at a professional level. Along those same lines, showcasing these comments could add even further interest and educational opportunity value for the fans of Tournament of Champions.

Providing behind-the-scenes insights could enhance transparency in the judging process of Tournament of Champions

Ad

In the Tournament of Champions season 6 semi-final, both Antonia Lofaso and Britt Rescigno ended with 82 points. According to the rules, ties are broken by comparing individual category scores—starting with taste. Antonia scored 41 for taste, while Britt scored 40. That one-point difference put Antonia through to the final.

It may be beneficial to add judge comments or post-match discussions to explain how decisions like these are made. In season 6, Simon Majumdar served as the Judges' Correspondent and offered some insight into the judges' thinking.

Ad

Expanding this role and providing more details about how scores are assigned could help viewers better understand the standards being applied.

Sharing this kind of information could also help reduce concerns about fairness and consistency, especially in close matches. If judges explain how they made their decisions, it can help viewers trust the process and feel more connected to the show.

I think giving a bit of insight into how judges decide would not hurt the fairness of the contest. In fact, it would make the show even better by adding both entertainment and learning value for Tournament of Champions.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

A sentiment echoed by some viewers is reflected in a fan's tweet:

"So, #TOC #TournamentOfChampions is totally fixed. It's statistically impossible for six seasons, in a male-dominated job field, to have all female winners. It's so obvious it's painful," the user wrote.

While the show's blind judging aims to ensure fairness, providing more transparency could help address such perceptions and enhance the audience's trust in the competition's outcomes.

Ad

Enhancing viewer engagement through judge commentary

Ad

Providing behind-the-scenes information on how judges make decisions could help viewers learn more, especially those with an interest in cooking or wanting to become chefs.

For instance, in the season 6 finale, Antonia Lofaso won with 88 points and the judges complimented her dish preparation skill. If they had mentioned what stood out or what they liked most about her food, it could have helped viewers learn what high-level cooking looks like.

The show's format has also helped to showcase the skills of female chefs as well. In each of the six seasons, a woman has come away the victor. This is often credited to the blind judging of the dishes so that the judges do not know who cooked what dish, so they are judging the food only.

Ad

I feel that if Tournament of Champions had more depth in regards to judging feedback from the judges, it could still be entertaining and educational for people who learn about what it takes to actually do the cooking at a professional level.

Catch the latest episodes of Tournament of Champions streaming on Food Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More