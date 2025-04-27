I believe Tournament of Champions should show judge scores to make the competition even stronger

**Disclaimer: This Tournament of Champions article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

Ad

Tournament of Champions ranks among Food Network's most thrilling cook-offs. Guy Fieri hosts this event, which gathers top chefs from around the nation and puts them to the test with unexpected ingredients tight deadlines, and high-stress situations.

The show's Randomizer, which picks the key elements for each round, stands out as a unique feature. Another highlight is the blind judging system, which ensures that the food counts — not the chef's reputation. Since its debut in 2020, the show has earned praise for assessing real cooking talent, innovation, and split-second choices under extreme pressure.

Ad

Trending

While the setup succeeds in creating a challenging yet balanced contest, I think one area could use some work — the judging method. Judges rate each dish on three main points: flavor use of the Randomizer, and visual appeal. However, viewers are only shown the final combined scores, not the breakdown from each judge.

In my opinion, Tournament of Champions should show the individual scores after each match. It would make the competition even stronger by helping fans understand how every decision was made and just how close some of the most intense battles truly were.

Ad

Why showing judge scores would strengthen the competition of Tournament of Champions?

Ad

Tournament of Champions judging aims to be as fair as it can be. Judges taste dishes without knowing which chef made them. They score each dish in three areas — taste, Randomizer use, and presentation. This method helps take away bias and puts the focus on the food. But for people watching, it can be hard to see how the final results come about when matches are close.

I believe showing each judge’s individual score would bring a new level of clarity to the competition. It would help fans grasp if a close result came down to how the dish tasted how well the Randomizer ingredients were used, or how much the final look stood out. Small differences in technique, seasoning, or plating could become more noticeable, making the outcome easier to follow.

Ad

For example, sometimes two judges praise a dish for its unique flavors and great execution, while a third finds issues like slightly overcooked meat. Meanwhile, the second dish gets mild but consistent approval. When the scores are revealed and the second dish wins, it can leave viewers wondering how the judges' comments matched the final results.

Revealing the scores would not change the fairness of the competition — the judges would still score blindly. It would simply make the judging process clearer for the audience. Viewers invest in the chefs and their journeys, and giving them more insight into how matches are decided would make them feel even more connected to the competition.

Ad

In a show where every small detail matters, sharing individual scores would make each battle even more engaging to follow.

How it would impact the competition experience?

Ad

Adding visible score breakdowns would not only help fans but also honor the chefs competing. Each dish on Tournament of Champions reflects a huge amount of effort, creativity, and quick thinking, especially under the pressure of limited time, unfamiliar ingredients, and challenging equipment.

Every plate presented to the judges shows the chef’s ability to adapt in the moment and deliver a complete dish despite tough conditions. Showing how each judge evaluated their work would recognize that effort more clearly.

Ad

In my opinion, the chefs themselves would also benefit from seeing individual scores. It would give them a better understanding of where they performed best — whether it was in taste, creativity with the Randomizer, or presentation — and where small changes might have influenced the outcome.

Ad

This kind of feedback would make the experience even more valuable for competitors looking to grow from each match, not just win. At the same time, viewers would feel more connected to the competition. Seeing how judges scored each category would help fans appreciate the complexity of each dish and better understand the skills that separate chefs in high-pressure battles.

Tournament of Champions is already one of the toughest and most exciting food competitions on television. In my opinion, opening up the judging process by revealing individual scores would only make it stronger, keeping fairness, competition, and transparency at the heart of the show.

Ad

Fans can watch the latest episodes of Tournament of Champions on Food Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More