"I'm an expert taster" — Family Recipe Showdown star Octavia Spencer on hosting the cooking show

Actor Octavia Spencer recently shared her experience of hosting Food Network's latest cooking competition show, Family Recipe Showdown. In an interview with TODAY, uploaded on the network's YouTube channel on July 17, 2025, Octavia shed light on what motivated her to step into the role of a cooking competition host, having been in the entertainment industry for years.

"Well, I can't cook. I'm an expert taster, and Reese Witherspoon and her Executive Lauren Neustadter thought it would be fun for me to host a cooking show," Octavia explained.

The Family Recipe Showdown host added that the idea came to a head because they all liked "being in the kitchen." However, Octavia clarified that she preferred "being" in the kitchen, not necessarily doing anything.

Family Recipe Showdown is set in New Orleans and will primarily be judged by Edgar "Dook" Chase IV. Edgar is a chef, a business owner, and the President of Chase Hospitality Group and Chase Concessions. The cooking show will also feature a diverse array of special guests, including Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Chastain, Danielle Brooks, Kandi Burruss, Tim Gunn, and Al Roker.

According to the synopsis on Food Network's website, Family Recipe Showdown is a "multi-generational home cooking competition that celebrates secret family recipes and traditions," with contestants winning a $10,000 cash prize each week.

Family Recipe Showdown host Octavia Spencer reveals why she can't cook

While speaking about her latest venture, Octavia revealed that she was not comfortable working in the kitchen. The disclosure took the interviewer, Craig Melvin, by surprise, as he stressed the significance of food in the lives of people from the south. Consequently, he asked Octavia, who was born in Montgomery, Alabama, to elaborate on what she meant when she said she could not cook.

The Help star explained that she was the "sixth of seven kids." As a result, Octavia had siblings who were older than her, who "had to cook." So, she never had to step into the kitchen to learn. However, she mentioned that she was always in the kitchen "washing dishes and that sort of thing."

When asked about bringing Edgar, "New Orleans royalty," on the show, Octavia said, he was "the top."

"If you're going to do Southern cooking, you need to have royalty, and we are so honored to have him," the Family Recipe Showdown host added.

A Time to Kill fame star was then asked what she wanted people to take away from the show. Octavia explained that she hoped viewers, through the show, would realize that some of their "most profound memories" were made over meals. She wanted the audience to notice and understand the significance of the "communal aspect" of food.

On a personal note, Octavia mentioned that she loved watching people cook and falling "in love" over food, as she equated cooking with a memory-making process. She added that since she came from a "large family," it was "always fun" to watch others prepare meals.

Octavia also reflected on her acting career, remembering her 1996 debut film, A Time to Kill.

"I think I've been able to work with so many amazing people that have influenced me as an actor, as a human being, and you meet a few of them on this cooking show," she said.

Set in New Orleans, the Family Recipe Showdown episodes will focus on the city's renowned cuisine, including biscuits, brunch, seafood, cocktails, cast-iron skillet recipes, family superstitions, and tailgating.

Produced by Reese's Hello Sunshine and Octavia's Orit Entertainment, the Food Network show will highlight the significance of family meals and southern cooking.

Family Recipe Showdown airs every Thursday at 9 pm ET only on Food Network.

