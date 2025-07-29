Donald Trump’s $500M businessman son joins him 'to cut ribbon’ of the new golf venture in Scotland

U.S. President Donald Trump concluded his visit to Scotland by promoting his latest golf development. On July 29, he took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a newly completed 18-hole course at Trump International Golf Links near Aberdeen. The event marked the end of his trip, during which Trump also hosted two European leaders at his Turnberry resort and met with Scottish National Party leader John Swinney during the opening of the Balmedie course.

Donald Trump’s $500 million worth (via Celebrity Net Worth) businessman son, Eric Trump, shared glimpses of the ceremony on his official Instagram account. A few hours ago, he shared a story with all the members who joined them on the trip to Scotland. In the caption, he wrote:

“It's a great morning in Aberdeen! Time to cut the ribbon on our New Course”.

Eric Trump posts ribbon ribbon-cutting ceremony. Source: Instagram

Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. accompanied their father aboard Air Force One during his flight to Aberdeen, joined by Eric’s wife, Lara, and Don Jr.’s partner, Bettina Anderson, according to the White House. U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer was also on board, traveling with the U.S. president and his family between golf properties after a meeting to discuss trade matters and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The new 18-hole course at Trump International Golf Links is scheduled to officially open on August 13. The venue’s website promotes it as offering a premier golfing experience and aims to strengthen Trump Scotland’s standing in the global golf scene.

Since Trump’s return to office, his children have overseen the management of his assets and business operations through a trust. While this structure was intended to create separation between Trump and his business ventures—including resorts, golf courses, and hospitality properties—it has consistently drawn scrutiny over potential conflicts of interest and ethical implications.

Donald Trump thanks his family for their support through his new venture

Donald Trump expressed his gratitude to his son Eric Trump for his efforts in developing the new 18-hole course at Trump International Golf Links on the Menie Estate. Eric Trump, an executive with the Trump Organization, previously stated that he and the Trump International team had played a key role in designing what he described as a “remarkable course” in Aberdeenshire.

Eric said:

“We’ll play it very quickly and then I go back to DC and we put out fires all over the world… We did one yesterday – you know we stopped the war. We’ve stopped about five wars. That’s much more important than playing golf. As much as I like it, it’s much more important.”

Trump also credited his family for enhancing the area's appearance, saying they took a scenic stretch of land and made it even more visually appealing. Before departing, he mentioned he planned to play a brief round on the course.

