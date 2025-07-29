Donald Trump inaugurates new golf course in Scotland

Donald Trump cut the ribbon to open the new Aberdeenshire golf course in Scotland. The US President presented the second 18-hole course at his Balmedie estate resort in Menie on his final day of visit to the country. This comes just hours after the US President hosted UK Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer at his Turnberry golf course.Trump inaugurated the new Aberdeenshire golf course to a loud applause. The opening of the latest estate course had several dignitaries attending the function. Apart from the various politicians in the grandstand, Paul Lawrie, the last British golfer to win the Open when he triumphed at Carnoustie in 1999, was an attendee. Ryder Cup veteran Colin Montgomerie was also present.The President, joined by his son Eric, referenced his mother born on the Isle of Lewis and said him and his family ‘love Scotland.’Donald Trump told the crowd while cutting the new Aberdeenshire golf course ribbon, as quoted by BBC:“It's going to be a special day, it's going to be a special year, a special decade… We love Scotland.”It is pertinent to note that Trump currently owns 11 golf properties in the United States. He also owns the popular Turnberry course in Scotland. Apart from these, he also has the Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in Doonbeg, Ireland and Trump International Golf Club in Dubai.Donald Trump lauds son Eric for the new Aberdeenshire courseDonald Trump thanked his son Eric for ‘working hard’ on creating the new 18-hole course at Trump International Golf Links on the Menie Estate. For the unversed, Eric, who is an Executive at the Trump Organization, had earlier said he and the Trump International team worked on the course. He’d claimed creating an “amazing masterpiece” at Aberdeenshire.Furthermore, Trump lauded his family for changing the outlook of the place. He claimed his family took a “beautiful piece of land, and made it much more beautiful.” The President later added that he’ll have a quick round at the course before leaving.Donald Trump said on Tuesday, as quoted by BBC:“We’ll play it very quickly and then I go back to DC and we put out fires all over the world… We did one yesterday – you know we stopped the war. We’ve stopped about five wars. That’s much more important than playing golf. As much as I like it, it’s much more important.”For the unversed, President Donald Trump, who is currently in his fifth day of his private visit to Scotland, met with the country’s First Minister John Swinney ahead of his arrival at the golf course, as confirmed by BBC Scotland's Political Editor Glenn Campbell. He is expected to return to Washington on Air Force One later in the day.