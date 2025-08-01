  • home icon
  • Podcasts
  • “Die of a broken heart”: Perez Hilton reveals why he’s “worried” about Sharon Osbourne after Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne’s death

“Die of a broken heart”: Perez Hilton reveals why he’s “worried” about Sharon Osbourne after Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne’s death

By Anupal Sraban Neog
Published Aug 01, 2025 17:38 GMT
Billy Morrison - Aude Somnia - Source: Getty
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne were married for 43 years (Image via Getty)

Perez Hilton recently expressed his concern for Sharon Osbourne, following the demise of her husband, Ozzy, on July 22, 2025. Notably, Ozzy built a huge fan base over the years as the vocalist of the famous heavy metal band Black Sabbath.

Ad

Hilton shared a video on his official YouTube channel on Thursday, July 31, titled I Am Worried For Sharon Osbourne! Ozzy Osbourne's Wife.... The blogger and columnist described Ozzy as a “beloved international icon,” adding that he has shared a close friendship with Sharon’s family.

Hilton then addressed how he felt after looking at Sharon Osbourne when she appeared at her late husband’s funeral two days ago. He stated:

“It made me worry actually. It made me worry because a lot of people, that are, you know, older in life, if they’ve been with their husband or partner for decades, they often times die of a broken heart themselves. And seeing Sharon there looking so fragile, it really concerned me and I hope that she takes care of herself.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

The media personality mentioned that despite being close to Sharon Osbourne’s family, he had not contacted anyone, including Kelly Osbourne, until now. Hilton said that he is expecting the family to understand that everyone is in support of them.

Perez Hilton continued addressing the position of Ozzy Osbourne in the world of music and the real world, as he said:

“Ozzy is one of those rare, or was, one of those rare personalities that really transcended genre. He was bigger than just heavy metal. He also transcended generations, you know, he was known by his peers and folks in that generation. And he was known by younger generations as well. And I don’t think it’s an overestimation to say that he, at least in my eyes, was beloved.”
Ad

Sharon Osbourne and other family members pay tribute to him at the funeral

Ad

The singer and songwriter’s funeral procession was held on July 30, 2025, in Birmingham, England. Sharon was accompanied by her children as they approached a pile of cards and flowers left by Ozzy’s fans on the street.

Notably, Sharon Osbourne’s children, Kelly and Jack, also held her as she became emotional at one point, as per Page Six. The outlet reported that Sharon was spotted wearing a gold chain on her neck, which had a huge gold ring with diamonds.

Ad

Meanwhile, Kelly appeared in blue sunglasses like her father during the funeral procession. Ozzy’s daughter Aimee also wore a bat brooch, addressing a moment from 1982, where her father bit the head off a bat during a performance in Des Moines, as per The New York Times. Apart from Kelly and Aimee, Ozzy Osbourne’s son Jack opted for a black tie with a silver cross embellishment.

Ad

Notably, the news of Ozzy Osbourne’s death came around two weeks after Kelly and Sid Wilson got engaged. Kelly shared a video through her Instagram handle to announce the same on July 6, 2025, where Sid popped the question to her at Black Sabbath’s concert in England. The performance was also attended by Sharon Osbourne. Kelly wrote in the caption:

“Oh and this happened yesterday!”

Ozzy’s death was announced by his family members in a statement, saying that he was surrounded by all those who were close to him. While Ozzy, who was 76 years old at the time of his passing, had been dealing with many health issues over the years, his cause of death is yet to be made official.

About the author
Anupal Sraban Neog

Anupal Sraban Neog

Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.

Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.

Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.

If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages.

Know More
Edited by Somava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications