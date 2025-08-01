“Die of a broken heart”: Perez Hilton reveals why he’s “worried” about Sharon Osbourne after Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne’s death

Perez Hilton recently expressed his concern for Sharon Osbourne, following the demise of her husband, Ozzy, on July 22, 2025. Notably, Ozzy built a huge fan base over the years as the vocalist of the famous heavy metal band Black Sabbath.Hilton shared a video on his official YouTube channel on Thursday, July 31, titled I Am Worried For Sharon Osbourne! Ozzy Osbourne's Wife.... The blogger and columnist described Ozzy as a “beloved international icon,” adding that he has shared a close friendship with Sharon’s family.Hilton then addressed how he felt after looking at Sharon Osbourne when she appeared at her late husband’s funeral two days ago. He stated:“It made me worry actually. It made me worry because a lot of people, that are, you know, older in life, if they’ve been with their husband or partner for decades, they often times die of a broken heart themselves. And seeing Sharon there looking so fragile, it really concerned me and I hope that she takes care of herself.”The media personality mentioned that despite being close to Sharon Osbourne’s family, he had not contacted anyone, including Kelly Osbourne, until now. Hilton said that he is expecting the family to understand that everyone is in support of them.Perez Hilton continued addressing the position of Ozzy Osbourne in the world of music and the real world, as he said:“Ozzy is one of those rare, or was, one of those rare personalities that really transcended genre. He was bigger than just heavy metal. He also transcended generations, you know, he was known by his peers and folks in that generation. And he was known by younger generations as well. And I don’t think it’s an overestimation to say that he, at least in my eyes, was beloved.”Sharon Osbourne and other family members pay tribute to him at the funeralThe singer and songwriter’s funeral procession was held on July 30, 2025, in Birmingham, England. Sharon was accompanied by her children as they approached a pile of cards and flowers left by Ozzy’s fans on the street.Notably, Sharon Osbourne’s children, Kelly and Jack, also held her as she became emotional at one point, as per Page Six. The outlet reported that Sharon was spotted wearing a gold chain on her neck, which had a huge gold ring with diamonds.Meanwhile, Kelly appeared in blue sunglasses like her father during the funeral procession. Ozzy’s daughter Aimee also wore a bat brooch, addressing a moment from 1982, where her father bit the head off a bat during a performance in Des Moines, as per The New York Times. Apart from Kelly and Aimee, Ozzy Osbourne’s son Jack opted for a black tie with a silver cross embellishment. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNotably, the news of Ozzy Osbourne’s death came around two weeks after Kelly and Sid Wilson got engaged. Kelly shared a video through her Instagram handle to announce the same on July 6, 2025, where Sid popped the question to her at Black Sabbath’s concert in England. The performance was also attended by Sharon Osbourne. Kelly wrote in the caption:“Oh and this happened yesterday!”Ozzy’s death was announced by his family members in a statement, saying that he was surrounded by all those who were close to him. While Ozzy, who was 76 years old at the time of his passing, had been dealing with many health issues over the years, his cause of death is yet to be made official.