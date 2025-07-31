Ozzy Osbourne says he’d be in “prison” without rock and roll in resurfaced video, Perez Hilton calls him “one of the realest!” 

Ozzy Osbourne recently passed away at the age of 76 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease and undergoing multiple surgeries. Days after his death, an old video of the Black Sabbath frontman resurfaced online, in which he reflected on the psychological toll of fame.Osbourne can be heard sharing these downsides in the 1988 documentary by Penelope Spheeris, The Decline of Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years. In the video, Osbourne said that he'd have been in prison if he weren't in the music industry.&quot;What do they think I would be doing if I wasn't rock and roll?&quot; And I keep saying, you know, my answer to that is probably in prison. Because I just wanted it, I didn't want to get a regular job. I couldn't conform to any system. I didn't want to get a job, I had several jobs in factories... But rock and roll has got this sort of outlawish thing with it,&quot; Osbourne said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPop culture commentator and podcaster Perez Hilton has reacted to it and written a blog on it. On July 31, Hilton shared his blog on X and wrote.&quot;#OzzyOsbourne was one of the realest!&quot;Hilton reported on Osbourne's comments in the video regarding the challenges that accompany fame and wealth.&quot;[Ozzy Osbourne] talks about how with all the accolades, money, cars, and houses, come things like “divorces, management rip-offs, fatigue, drugs, alcohol, hangovers,” and more,&quot; Hiton wrote.In the documentary, Osbourne said that being a showman is difficult and one has to be cheerful on the stage even in hard times.&quot;You’ve gotta go on after you’ve been up all night burning your bridges, and you’ve gotta go, ‘Hi guys, it’s good to be back on stage!’ You’re feeling like crap inside,&quot; Osbourne said.Perez Hilton also reacted to Ozzy Osbourne's funeral processionOn Wednesday, thousands of Ozzy Osbourne's fans gathered on the streets of Birmingham to pay tribute to the late singer during his funeral procession. The public procession was followed by a private funeral ceremony attended by the singer's family.Perez Hilton reported on the funeral in his blog and paid tribute to the late frontman of Black Sabbath.&quot;Oof. Sending them so much love! This is such a difficult loss for them all... Our hearts go out to the whole family as they mourn. Ozzy was so loved. May he rest in peace,&quot; Hilton wrote in his blog.Hilton reported that at Ozzy Osbourne's funeral, there was a live performance by Bostin’ Brass.&quot;Ozzy previously said he didn’t want his funeral to be a “mope-fest,” so including some live music seems like a great way to honor his wishes!&quot; Hilton wrote.The blogger shared that Ozzy Osbourne's wife, Sharon, was accompanied by her children, Jack, Kelly, and Aimee. Another son of the singer, Louis, from a different relationship, also attended the ceremony.In another blog, Hilton talked about what Ozzy Osbourne's family put on at the funeral. He pointed out the outfits and accessories that family members were wearing to honor the Prince of Darkness. Hilton gave his reaction to the highlights of the outfits that had significance in Osbourne's life.&quot;They are small gestures, of course, but they clearly mean so much in their own little ways,&quot; Hilton wrote.On July 5th, only weeks before he passed away, Ozzy Osbourne performed his last show in Birmingham. The original lineup of Black Sabbath reunited for the first time in twenty years for this concert.