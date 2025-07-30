  • home icon
How long was Ozzy Osbourne married to Thelma Riley? Late rocker's son from his first marriage attends his funeral procession 

By Pratyasha Sarkar
Published Jul 30, 2025 21:45 GMT
Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty

Ozzy Osbourne's eldest son, Louis Osbourne, was spotted at the legendary rockstar's funeral procession in Birmingham on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. Louis was born to Osbourne during his first marriage to Thelma Riley.

The funeral saw multiple fans and admirers paying their tributes to Osbourne, with his wife and children present. The music legend's coffin was carried through the streets of Birmingham, while other pathways were closed during the event.

The rockstar's wife, Sharon Osbourne, was seen breaking down while walking through the crowd, alongside their three children, Aimee, Kelly, and Jack. Louis Osbourne, who was often seen supporting his father, was accompanying them as well.

also-read-trending Trending
Ozzy Osbourne was married to Thelma Riley for 11 years between 1971 and 1982. The couple had two children, Louis and Jessica. He also adopted Riley's son from her previous marriage, Elliot. After the two split in 1982, Osbourne married Sharon Osbourne, who remained with him until his death.

Osbourne passed away on July 22 at the age of 76. During the aforementioned procession, the singer's coffin was carried through Sheepscote Street and Broad Street. The procession also stopped at the Black Sabbath bridge, where fans left notes and flowers in Osbourne's memory. A live band was also present, while the entire procession was live-streamed for those who could not attend.

Another private funeral service for the Prince of Darkness is set to be held for his close and loved ones on Thursday, July 31, at the church in Gerrards Cross, Bucks.

When Ozzy Osbourne claimed he put his former wife Thelma Riley through "hell"

Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty

In an excerpt in his memoir, Ozzy Osbourne spoke about his first marriage to Thelma Riley, before he met Sharon Osbourne. The rockstar claimed he put her through "hell" and their marriage was a "terrible mistake." He wrote:

"If I loved Thelma, I certainly didn't treat her like I did. If I've got any regrets about my life, that's one of them. I put that woman through hell. I should never have married her. She didn't deserve it; she wasn't a bad person, and she wasn't a bad wife. But I was a [expletive] nightmare."
In a previous interview with The Mail, Osbourne also mentioned that he was a "complete idiot" and hit Riley. Speaking further about his relationship with son Elliot, who Osbourne adopted from Riley's first marriage, the rockstar admitted that he mistreated him.

"I spent the whole time when I was home screaming at him or whacking him around the ear hole. And it’s not like he ever did anything bad to deserve it. I wish I could have been better with him," he said.
In a 2011 documentary, God Bless Ozzy, the Prince of Darkness's eldest daughter, Jessica, claimed that Ozzy Osbourne was not a good father. Jessica mentioned that she never had her father during her childhood, and she and her brother, Louis, have no memory of "being put to bed or having a bath."

After they split in 1982, Thelma Riley reportedly kept her former relationship with Ozzy Osbourne a secret. One of Riley's neighbours, Karen, reportedly joked with her about sharing the same last name as Osbourne's wife, Sharon Osbourne. She had no idea that Riley was Osbourne's first wife at the time, per The Mail.

"I loved The X Factor and when I bumped into Thelma in the street after Sharon's final appearance I had a laugh with her. I didn't really know her but cheekily asked her if they were related and she looked horrified and said, 'No way, who would want to be part of that mad family!' Until this day I had no idea I was a neighbour of Ozzy Osbourne's first wife! She never let on and clearly didn't want to," Karen told The Mail.
Ozzy Osbourne was married to Sharon Osbourne after his split from Thelma Riley. The couple remained together for 43 years and had three children. Sharon led the Prince of Darkness's funeral procession this week as well.

