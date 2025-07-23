When did Ozzy Osbourne start making music? Career timeline explored as Black Sabbath frontman and heavy metal icon passes away at 76

Ozzy Osbourne, the iconic British rock singer who rose to fame as the frontman of Black Sabbath, died at the age of 76 on July 22, 2025. His family confirmed his death to the BBC and other media outlets on July 23.Ozzy Osbourne’s music career began in 1968 when he co-founded the hard rock and heavy metal band Black Sabbath in Birmingham, England, helping to pioneer the heavy metal genre. He was often called the &quot;Prince of Darkness&quot; by his fans. Over more than five decades in his musical career, Osbourne dropped multiple landmark albums and became a household name through his solo work and television appearances.Ozzy Osbourne and the rise of Black SabbathBlack Sabbath, 1970: Bill Ward, Tony Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler (Image via Getty)John Michael “Ozzy” Osbourne was born in Birmingham on December 3, 1948. According to his obituary published by BBC on July 23, 2025, his breakthrough came in 1968 when he formed the band Earth with guitarist Tony Iommi, drummer Bill Ward, and bassist Geezer Butler.After discovering another band was using the name Earth, they renamed themselves Black Sabbath in 1969, inspired by the horror film of the same name. Their self-titled debut album was released in February 1970, followed later that same year by Paranoid, which included signature tracks like War Pigs, Iron Man, and the title song Paranoid.By the mid-1970s, Black Sabbath had become one of the world’s most influential rock acts, dropping seven albums between 1971 and 1978, including Master of Reality and Sabbath Bloody Sabbath.However, drug and alcohol abuse began to affect Ozzy Osbourne’s performance and relationships within the band, as reported by the BBC. In 1979, after internal tensions and mounting issues, he was dismissed from Black Sabbath. The split marked the beginning of a new chapter for Ozzy Osbourne, as he worked on solo music.Ozzy Osbourne's career timeline with Black Sabbath until the 1980s looked something like this-1968: Co-founded Earth, later renamed Black Sabbath1970: Released Black Sabbath and Paranoid albums1971–1978: Released seven more albums with Black Sabbath, including Master of Reality and Sabbath Bloody Sabbath1979: Fired from Black Sabbath following controversies and disagreements within the bandOzzy Osbourne's solo careerOzzy Osbourne At Nassau Coliseum in New York, August 14, 1981. It was his debut concert tour as a solo artist (Image via Getty)Following his departure from Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne launched his solo career with the release of Blizzard of Ozz in 1980. The album included hits like Crazy Train and Mr. Crowley. He followed it up with Diary of a Madman in 1981, continuing his collaboration with guitarist Randy Rhoads.Ozzy Osbourne dropped some of his greatest hits in the 1980s. He released albums like Bark at the Moon (1983), The Ultimate Sin (1986), and No Rest for the Wicked (1988). His stage presence and performance, distinctive voice, and persona as the “Prince of Darkness” made him one of the most recognizable figures in rock music. In 1991, the album No More Tears delivered hits such as the title track and Mama, I’m Coming Home.Beyond music, Osbourne made headlines for his behavior, including the 1982 incident in Iowa where he bit the head off a bat onstage, per BBC. In 1996, he also launched Ozzfest, a touring metal festival that featured emerging and established acts and became a mainstay of the genre’s live circuit for over a decade.Ozzy Osbourne reunited with Black Sabbath in 1997, performing with the original lineup at Ozzfest, marking their first appearance together since the late singer's departure from the band, as reported by Rolling Stone. The reunion led to the 1998 release of the live album Reunion, which included two new studio tracks and their first new recordings together in nearly two decades.Photo of Ozzy OSBOURNE and BLACK SABBATH at Ozzfest (Image via Getty)Though several reunion efforts followed, it wasn’t until 2011 that Osbourne, Iommi, and Butler officially reunited to record a new album. However, drummer Bill Ward did not participate due to contract disputes. The resulting record, 13, released in 2013, topped charts in both the U.S. and the U.K. Their final chapter came with the farewell tour, The End, which concluded in Birmingham in 2017.Ozzy Osbourne's MTV reality show The Osbournes, which debuted in 2002, also brought his family life into millions of living rooms and introduced a new generation to his legacyOsbourne's career timeline since the 1980s up until his health complications looked something like this-1980 – Released solo debut Blizzard of Ozz1981–1991 – Released multiple solo albums, including Diary of a Madman, The Ultimate Sin, No Rest for the Wicked, and No More Tears1996 – Founded Ozzfest1997 – Reunited with Black Sabbath2002 – Starred in MTV reality series The Osbournes2007 – Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Black Sabbath2011 – Published memoir Trust Me, I’m Dr. Ozzy2020 – Released Ordinary Man, his first solo album in a decade2022 – Released Patient Number 9, featuring Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck2023 – Retired from touring due to health issuesTributes pour in for rock legend following last concert View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn July 5, 2025, Osbourne delivered his final live performance at &quot;Back to the Beginning,” a one-night-only Black Sabbath reunion concert at Villa Park in Birmingham. The original lineup of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward performed together for the last time and were joined by guest acts, including Yungblud, who paid tribute with a cover of Changes.Despite limited mobility due to Parkinson’s, Osbourne performed from a throne and closed with Paranoid. The concert raised £140 million for Cure Parkinson’s and Birmingham Children’s Hospital, according to Rolling Stone. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFollowing the announcement of Ozzy Osbourne’s death on July 23, 2025, tributes poured in from fans, peers, and artists across genres and generations. British rockstar Yungblud, who was among the last to share the stage with Osbourne, shared an emotional tribute, thanking the late singer for his music and legacy.&quot;I will never forget you - you will be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage.&quot;Other musicians quickly followed with their tributes, including Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine, Elton John, and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones. Metallica's official X account also shared a photo of the band with Osbourne and added a broken heart emoji.From the dark, riff-heavy sound of early Black Sabbath to the flamboyant solo records, Osbourne remained a central figure in rock history. Beyond music, he became a cultural symbol and a reality TV star. His impact is visible in the generations of artists who followed, the festivals he helped popularize, and the global fan base that across borders and decades.Read More: Ozzy Osbourne's &quot;Last Rites&quot;: Everything to know about late rocker's memoir after his death