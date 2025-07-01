Did Lady Gaga & Elton John demand $6M apiece to perform at Jeff Bezos' wedding? Viral rumors debunked

Lady Gaga and Elton John have been making headlines amid rumors of them demanding $6 million each to perform at the star-studded nuptials of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. The Amazon founder tied the knot on June 27 in Venice, Italy.

The multi-million-dollar wedding ceremony was a confluence of a multitude of A-listers, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti, Sydney Sweeney, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom, Diane von Furstenberg, and several members of the Kardashian family.

According to a recent report by TMZ (dated June 30, 2025), insiders from both Lady Gaga and Elton John's camps have confirmed that the rumors are untrue. Neither was reportedly approached by Bezos or Sanchez, thereby rendering reports of the $6 million demand false.

The report, however, asserted that stars like Ellie Goulding and Andrea Bocelli's son, Matteo, performed at Bezos' wedding.

Charlize Theron takes a jab at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's lavish wedding after not getting invited

Actress Charlize Theron seemingly mocked the multi-million-dollar wedding ceremony of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez during the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project Block Party (held on June 28). During her appearance, the Fast X actress quipped about not getting an invite to the star-studded nuptials. She stated:

"I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding. But that's OK because they suck and we're cool."

Theron's program was attended by stars like KiKi Layne, Henry Golding, Sean Evans, Renee Rapp, and Marwan Kenzari, among others. Rapp also performed at the event.

As per reports, Bezos' three-day-long wedding took place on Venice's San Giorgio Maggiore Island. Sanchez was spotted boasting a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress, which was inspired by Sophia Loren's wedding gown from the 1958 film, Houseboat.

The dress reportedly took 900 hours of intricate work to make.

The day after the wedding, the couple hosted a pajama-themed party, where Usher and DJ Cassidy reportedly took the stage. However, most of the details about the ceremony have been kept private.

Who was Jeff Bezos married to before Lauren Sanchez?

Prior to Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos was married to MacKenzie Scott. As per a report by The New York Times, the two first met in 1992 while working at D.E. Shaw & Co., and eventually went on to become partners. They got married a year later, in 1993.

On January 9, 2019, Bezos and Scott announced their separation via a joint statement. The two explained that their divorce was an amicable one and asserted that they had no regrets about their 25-year marriage.

"We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends. We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other," they wrote on X.

The statement continued:

"If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again. We've had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures. Though the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain cherished friends."

Scott, who shares four children with Jeff Bezos, received 25% of her shared Amazon stake with Bezos as part of the divorce settlement.

