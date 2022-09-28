How did Jeff Bezos' GF and Tony Gonzalez's ex-wife Lauren Sanchez look before rumored plastic surgery?

Lauren Sanchez, the ex-wife of NFL Hall-of-Famer Tony Gonzalez, and Amazon owner Jeff Bezos' current beau, was in the news recently for supporting her old flame before his debut on Thursday Night Football.

All three, along with Sanchez and Gonzalez's son Nikko, were captured before the game looking happy and snappy. Fun fact that Thursday Night Football rights are currently held by Amazon, so there are many layers to this coming together.

Brandon Krisztal @BKDenverSports Who says ex’s can’t get along. Tony Gonzalez warmly greeted his ex, Lauren Sanchez, and her boyfriend, the richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos at the Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Dinner! ⁦ @KOANewsRadio Who says ex’s can’t get along. Tony Gonzalez warmly greeted his ex, Lauren Sanchez, and her boyfriend, the richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos at the Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Dinner! ⁦@KOANewsRadio⁩ https://t.co/k7qIEsXbvX

She has been in the limelight for quite some time as an entertainment reporter and also for dating Jeff Bezos and Tony Gonzalez. But as much time has elapsed since she was married to the NFL player and is now dating the current billionaire, fans have been asking if she has gone under the knife to maintain her vaunted looks.⁩

There have only been allegations and no confirmations, but many have claimed that both Bezos and her current lover have undertaken plastic surgery to keep the aging process at bay. Well, instead of ruminating any further, let's look at Lauren Sanchez over the years.

Lauren Sanchez across time: From Tony Gonzalez to Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sanchez alongside her ex-husband Tony Gonzales back in 2002 (Image courtesy - Page Six)

Above is a photo of Sanchez and then beau Tony Gonzalez taken twenty years back. Both of them look happy to be with each other and the fact that they have maintained a great relationship despite separation is beautiful to behold.

Both the former Kansas City Chiefs stars and her former wife have focussed on retaining their physical charms even after two decades. While Tony has maintained his physique and advocated for supplements and fitness apps that he has co-founded or partnered with, it seems Lauren herself has lost none of her vivacious beauty.

CottonConnie @CottonConniee Ciara with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez at the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala in West Hollywood. Ciara with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez at the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala in West Hollywood. https://t.co/qt2QCNkGxf

Seen above is her now with Jeff Bezos and pop-singer Ciara at a Hollywood event in 2021. It is clear that the former reporter has taken some steps to maintain her striking good looks. She looks to be glowing more than ever before, but it may just be the case that happiness brings out an inner warmth in both the pictures.

And why may it not be? Her affair with Jeff Bezos that led to his breakup with his wife MacKenzie Scott, seems to have led to something permanent rather than provoked any guilt on the part of her current lover, whereas she is still lucky to maintain good terms with her former husband and father of her child. At this moment in time, few would count on the fortune that she has amassed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far