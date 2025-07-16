Stranger Things season 5 trailer pays homage to classic rock legends: Here's what we know about the song

Stranger Things season 5 has already started to make waves among fans before its release. The highly anticipated final season of the Netflix sci-fi series debuted a new trailer today (June 16th), and the soundtrack has created a huge buzz among fans.

Stranger Things created a mark for a successful blend of retro and sci-fi ever since its release in 2016. The story takes viewers back to a sleepy town called Hawkins in 1980s America, where the story unfolds. Keeping true to the era, season 4 of the series featured the heavy metal band Metallica's iconic song Master of Puppets in a sequence that has gone down as one of the greatest moments in the series.

The 1980s had been a pioneering era for the development of hard rock and metal music with the emergence of now legendary bands such as Guns N' Roses, Iron Maiden, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and more. The latest trailer for Stranger Things season 5 is set against the backdrop of music by the hard rock band Deep Purple.

A reimagination of the song Child in Time by Deep Purple graces the auditory channels of viewers from the 00:34 mark of the 2 minutes and 47 seconds long teaser. Read along to know more about the song and the series' upcoming season.

Stranger Things season 5 continues a tradition of homage to classic hard rock with the inclusion of Deep Purple's song

The Master of Puppets sequence from season 4 featuring the departed metal-shredding character Eddie Munson (portrayed by Joseph Quinn) earned praise from the band Metallica, who honored the character in their 2022 Lollapalooza concert.

Season 5 continues the tradition of incorporating sounds from the 1980s by picking out the song Child in Time by hard rock and psychedelic rock pioneers Deep Purple. The song is a part of the English rock band's 1970 album Deep Purple in Rock. The song references themes of war and humanity that suit the climactic atmosphere created for the final season of Stranger Things.

Deep Purple in Rock is the fourth studio album by the popular rock band, known for iconic rock songs such as Smoke on the Water, Perfect Strangers, and Hush, among others.

Anthems by bands such as The Police, Bon Jovi, Journey, and Kiss have also appeared on Stranger Things. The season 4 soundtrack famously featured a remix of Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) by Journey. The 4th season also ignited a huge surge in interest in Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill, ultimately amping up the streaming revenue of the 1985 release.

What we know so far from the latest trailer of Stranger Things season 5

Stranger Things Season 5 is set in 1987, and promises a variety of supernatural mayhem as the struggling Hawkins residents fight the supernatural force Vecna and the other monsters that lurk inside the Upside Down.

Additionally, they must contend with the US government, which has put Hawkins under military quarantine. At the same time, it desperately searches for Eleven (played by Millie Bobby Brown), forcing her to go back into hiding.

The mood is grim in the final season as the residents of Hawkins gear up for their final fight. Demogorgons are aplenty in the latest trailer, and it hints at a collective effort from Hawkins to fight against the danger on their doorsteps.

The upcoming season is scheduled to be released in three parts, with the first part set for release on November 26, 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates about Stranger Things season 5.

