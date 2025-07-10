10 Best Episodes from Netflix's Stranger Things

Stranger Things has become a cult classic on Netflix. This unique series transports viewers back to the 1980s in the fictional town of Hawkins. The show's narrative blends scary monsters, friendship, and mystery.

The show has garnered significant critical acclaim and transformed the way people perceive streaming television. Since 2016, Stranger Things has given many memorable episodes. Some of them moved the viewers to tears, while others left them in awe.

Each episode kept the viewers coming for more. The series has turned into a cultural phenomenon that has influenced music, pop culture, and fashion.

Disclaimer: This article has the author's opinions and spoilers from the show. Reader's discretion is advised.

10 best episodes from Stranger Things that made it a hit

1) Dear Billy (Season 4 episode 4)

This episode reflects on Max's grief after losing Billy to the Mind Flayer. She faces another monster called Vecna, who has been taking people away in the episode. Vecna feeds on sadness and vulnerability.

While he gets Max, her friends arrive to save her. They play her favourite track, Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush, to help her escape, as it brings back hope. This retro song became a universal hit because of Stranger Things.

This episode demonstrates how strong friendship can overcome any obstacle, even a monster.

2) The Vanishing of Will Byers (Season 1 episode 1)

This marks the beginning of the plot for Stranger Things. Will disappears after he leaves his friend's house. His friends, Dustin, Lucas, and Mike, start looking for him. Meanwhile his mother and brother also go on a search.

Viewers also meet Eleven for the first time in this episode. This episode helps fans develop empathy and a liking towards the characters. The episode additionally introduces Hawkins of the 1980s to the fans.

What starts as a light-hearted beginning unfolds into a lot of mysterious elements and moments in Stranger Things.

3) The Massacre at Hawkins Lab (Season 4 episode 7)

This episode takes viewers back in time to reveal the backstory of Vecna, explaining how his origin occurred in the Hawkins Lab.

The plot reveals the reason why Vecna became so evil. His actual name is Henry, and Eleven accidentally sent him to the Upside Down when they were both young and learning about their powers.

The viewers witness what Dr Brenner did in the lab years ago. His terrible experiments on children go awry, and the audience learns about the dark secrets and mysteries of the world.

The spectacle, including the flashback scenes, is well-executed. The viewers see a younger version of Eleven with other children who have powers. They were all trapped in a lab and had a peculiar childhood. But Henry was way different from the other kids. He was always frustrated and hurt the other kids in the Lab. This backstory created a more eerie and haunting image of Vecna.

4) The Battle of Starcourt (Season 3 episode 8)

The final battle occurs when the Mind Flayer attacks the kids at the Starcourt Mall. Billy makes a big sacrifice to save everyone, regardless of being part of the Mind Flayer. The mall's atmosphere is unique. The production work brings more drama to the fight sequences.

The kids put on a show to show their courage and bravery. Even when they are young, they can spot a monster and protect their own.

Another setback shown is Hopper's death in an explosion. However, the viewers later discover that Hopper is alive. The episode ends with the Byers relocating from Hawkins. This makes for a bittersweet ending, as all the friends separate from each other and Eleven leaves with the Byers' family.

5) The Gate (Season 2 episode 9)

The episode displays Eleven's return to close the gate to the Upside Down. She employs her powers to prevent the monsters from returning.

The episode concludes with the Snow Ball dance. Eleven and Mike share their first kiss. Dustin gets dumped, and Nancy gives him comfort by dancing with him at the prom. The changing character dynamics and plot pacing take Stranger Things in a new direction.

The dance sequence in the episode becomes a memorable and loved moment in Stranger Things. There is a post-credit premonition that shows the Upside Down being cracked again by another organization, which foreshadows the impending doom in Stranger Things.

6) The Upside Down (Season 1 episode 8)

This is the first season finale where all the kids are fighting Demogorgon, and Eleven sacrifices herself. The viewers assume that Eleven is dead, but she comes back surprisingly. Hopper and Joyce discover Will trapped in the Upside Down and work together to rescue him.

This episode also offers viewers a glimpse into Hopper's past, including the time when his daughter passed away and what shaped his persona. This episode reveals the in-depth themes of Stranger Things.

7) The Mind Flayer (Season 2 episode 8)

The Mind Flayer is a vast, demonic monster that originates from the Upside Down, seeking to control people's minds and form its army. He ends up getting into Will's mind. All his friends try to save Will, which ends up in the sacrifice of Joyce's boyfriend, Bob.

He ends up losing his life while saving everyone else's. This makes for one of the most gut-wrenching and emotionally moving sequences of the show.

8) The Piggyback (Season 4 episode 9)

This episode featured multiple plots unfolding, making it the longest episode of all Stranger Things seasons. Vecna attacks the real world, and Eleven counters him by entering Max's mind.

The most devastating turn occurs when Eddie ends up sacrificing himself to save Max and his friends, who are battling the Demobats. Eddie becomes the victim of false accusations in this episode and ultimately dies while trying to prove his innocence.

He plays another popular electric music called 'Masters of Puppets' that stops the demos. Eddie becomes the real hero of this episode for taking one for the team. Therefore, this episode demonstrates that even the most unexpected characters play a pivotal role in turning the story on its head.

9) The Spy (Season 2 episode 6)

Will reluctantly becomes the new spy for the Mind Flayer, as the monster sees through him and tracks everyone around him. On the positive end, however, is that Steve and Dustin start developing a good friendship.

They both work in a team to fight the baby Demogorgon. This friendship turns out to be one of the most entertaining duos of Stranger Things.

Steve has one of the most fascinating character arcs throughout the series. He starts as a mean teenager but later develops into a compassionate hero who protects the young children. Most importantly, his company with Dustin proves to be one of the funniest and sweetest. They both have different personalities but get along very well together.

The team conquers Demogorgon, but it leaves significant damage in Hawkins, which illustrates the real impact of collateral damage in Stranger Things.

10) The Bathtub (Season 1 episode 7)

This episode is the finale of the first season of Stranger Things. The government finds out about Eleven. She employs the use of a bathtub full of salt water to find Will and enters the world of the Upside Down. The different groups come together to work in unison. This episode has the proper blend of mystery, emotion and action.

The bathtub scene turns out to be one of the most creative in Stranger Things, as the team employs different techniques to arrange the salt and bathtub, showcasing that the kids will provide a lot of humor and content for the viewers.

This episode of Stranger Things also showcases characters from diverse backgrounds coming together for a common cause. For example, Hopper and Joyce are working for the kids, and Nancy and Jonathan are contributing to the mission.

Stranger Things has given viewers some of the most memorable episodes. These ten episodes shape the series' storyline.

