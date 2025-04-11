"Can we please stop throwing popcorn?": Viewers frustrated by chaos during A Minecraft Movie screenings

A Minecraft Movie came out last weekend on April 4, and it exceeded everyone’s expectations in terms of box office collections. The film broke records set by other video game movies such as Nintendo’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie. More earnings at the box office also means a lot of people going to the theaters to see the blocky world on the big screen. However, things have gotten a little out of hand.

Ad

A Minecraft player who goes by the name u/herr_weich made a post on the game's subreddit asking the people who go to watch the movie to stop throwing popcorn everywhere. The caption stated that a lot of people are throwing food, especially during the “chicken jockey” scene.

Ad

Trending

They said that it is disrespectful and disruptive, and makes it difficult for the janitorial staff. The original poster (OP) also stated that they had the same experience in the theater and it was very upsetting.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

For the uninitiated, the whole commotion began when some people took a live chicken during the screening of the movie and started throwing popcorn and causing a ruckus so that they could post the video online. Since that event, a lot of theaters have reported fans throwing food all around the hall during that particular scene in A Minecraft Movie.

Ad

Comment byu/herr_weich from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

Reacting to the post, u/MuuToo said that the people who do this in the theaters are most likely not on the subreddit to read the post. Another player, u/Dannypan, said that this post isn't effective as it is aimed towards people who are either too young to use Reddit or have the "mental capacity of said children."

Comment byu/herr_weich from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

u/Panda_Player_ said that they work in a theater and asked people who do this to stop. A lot of fans do not understand that cinema employees have to clean up the mess created just for a meme, and it even disrupts the show timings as such a thing requires a lot of time and effort to clean.

Redditors react to the post (Image via Reddit)

Another player, u/ViorbyX, asked who would even throw popcorn at all. u/Darillium- replied that it is most likely eight-year-olds who are not in the subreddit and whose friends tell them that throwing food is cool.

Ad

A Minecraft Movie, and a big mess

Jason Momoa plays the role of Garrett in the A Minecraft Movie (Image via Mojang Studios/Warner Bros)

Reports of people throwing popcorn during the chicken jockey scene are coming from all around the world. All of this is done just to ironically show their enthusiasm for the chicken jockey scene where Steve says those words.

While enjoying the movie is one thing, creating a mess and even vandalizing private property is not appropriate. Moreover, it is also causing a lot of problems for others who just want to enjoy the film.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!