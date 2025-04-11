"Can we please stop throwing popcorn?": Viewers frustrated by chaos during A Minecraft Movie screenings

A Minecraft Movie came out last weekend on April 4, and it exceeded everyone’s expectations in terms of box office collections. The film broke records set by other video game movies such as Nintendo’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie. More earnings at the box office also means a lot of people going to the theaters to see the blocky world on the big screen. However, things have gotten a little out of hand.
A Minecraft player who goes by the name u/herr_weich made a post on the game's subreddit asking the people who go to watch the movie to stop throwing popcorn everywhere. The caption stated that a lot of people are throwing food, especially during the “chicken jockey” scene.
They said that it is disrespectful and disruptive, and makes it difficult for the janitorial staff. The original poster (OP) also stated that they had the same experience in the theater and it was very upsetting.
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
For the uninitiated, the whole commotion began when some people took a live chicken during the screening of the movie and started throwing popcorn and causing a ruckus so that they could post the video online. Since that event, a lot of theaters have reported fans throwing food all around the hall during that particular scene in A Minecraft Movie.
Reacting to the post, u/MuuToo said that the people who do this in the theaters are most likely not on the subreddit to read the post. Another player, u/Dannypan, said that this post isn't effective as it is aimed towards people who are either too young to use Reddit or have the "mental capacity of said children."
u/Panda_Player_ said that they work in a theater and asked people who do this to stop. A lot of fans do not understand that cinema employees have to clean up the mess created just for a meme, and it even disrupts the show timings as such a thing requires a lot of time and effort to clean.
Another player, u/ViorbyX, asked who would even throw popcorn at all. u/Darillium- replied that it is most likely eight-year-olds who are not in the subreddit and whose friends tell them that throwing food is cool.
A Minecraft Movie, and a big mess
Reports of people throwing popcorn during the chicken jockey scene are coming from all around the world. All of this is done just to ironically show their enthusiasm for the chicken jockey scene where Steve says those words.
While enjoying the movie is one thing, creating a mess and even vandalizing private property is not appropriate. Moreover, it is also causing a lot of problems for others who just want to enjoy the film.
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!