A Minecraft Movie chaos: 3 wild things fans did during the movie

A Minecraft Movie is out and performing exceptionally well, breaking earning records set previously by other video game movie adaptations. Despite negative reviews and a poor reception to the trailers, the first film based on Minecraft has attracted quite a passionate audience. However, records are not the only thing the movie is breaking.

There have been many cases of moviegoers breaking the rules inside the theaters, doing wild things, and even getting kicked out of the cinema. This article will look at the three wild things that fans of A Minecraft Movie did during the movie.

3 wild things that happened during A Minecraft Movie

1) A live chicken in the theaters

Perhaps the wildest thing that happened during the screening of the blocky movie was the presence of an actual chicken that some fans bought. Why? Just so that they can take it out during the “chicken jockey” scene. The scene features a chicken jockey with Jack Black saying the name out loud.

This scene turned into a meme in the internet communities and players started to use the line for absurdity's sake. However, some fans wanted to take it even further. So they went into a theater and when the scene came up, a person climbed up on the shoulder of another pretending to be a chicken zombie.

The joke did not stop there as they also brought a real chicken. Things got even worse when people behind them started throwing their popcorn all over the place. A video of the same was shared on a social media website, and most netizens condemned this kind of behavior.

2) Police being called during the screening

Multiple theaters across the UK have reported vandalism and hooliganism during the movie. It seems that a lot of people are going to see the film just to make a scene during the unintentionally funny scenes, such as the chicken jockey scene or the “I am Steve” scenes. Theaters have called the law enforcement to manage the rowdy crowds as some of them even started destroying property.

3) Trashing the theaters

Social media websites are filled with videos showing people walking in the theaters wearing costumes, shouting during the scenes that have been turned into memes, and the aftermath. Food boxes, popcorn, and other items scattered all around the seats can be seen in these videos.

All of this has become a nightmare for theater staff who have to clean the mess, sometimes even shutting down the theater and canceling shows. A Minecraft Movie is supposed to be a light-hearted movie. However, people behaving this way is making it difficult for other watchers, mostly children, to enjoy the film.

