Netflix confirms 7 main Stranger Things characters returning in new series after season 5 

Stranger Things season 5 is coming soon, and fans are excited. But it won’t be the end of the franchise.

A new animated series, Stranger Things: Tales from '85, is set to release in 2026. It will bring back familiar characters as they face new mysteries and monsters in Hawkins during the winter of 1985. The story takes place between seasons 2 and 3.

As per the footage unveiled at Annecy Animation Festival, it has been revealed that Eleven, Mike Wheeler, Will Byers, Lucas Sinclair, Dustin Henderson, Max Mayfield, and Jim Hopper will be returning in Stranger Things: Tales from '85. The voice cast of the characters has not been announced yet.

All about the original characters confirmed to return in the animated series Stranger Things: Tales from '85

Eleven

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven (Image via Instagram/@strangerthingstv)

Being one of the central characters from the Stranger Things franchise, Eleven is set to feature in the upcoming animated series, Stranger Things: Tales from '85. A connection with the Upside Down makes Eleven a vital part of the battle against the dark forces threatening Hawkins.

At the time in which the animated show is set, the superpower-equipped teenager has a rift with Jim Hopper on one hand and a blooming love with Mike Wheeler on the other.

Jim Hopper

David Harbour as Jim Hopper (Image via YouTube/@strangerthings)

Jim Hopper will be a part of the upcoming animated series from the franchise. He is the chief of the Hawkins Police Department and is an active part of the fight against the Upside Down. With a sorrowful past, the character eventually finds himself working to find Will in season 1, further becoming closer to Eleven and the whole case. He also becomes the foster father of Eleven.

Stranger Things: Tales from '85 may explore Jim's personas as a father and a lover, going through his bonds with characters like Eleven and Joyce Byers.

Mike Wheeler

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler (Image via Instagram/@strangerthingstv)

The leader of the party and Eleven's beau, Mike Wheeler, will be making a return in Stranger Things: Tales from '85. Starting with the search for his missing best friend, Will, Mike's journey in the Netflix series proves to be important in the larger fight against dangers from the Upside Down. His bond with Eleven is a remarkable part of the series as well.

Mike's dynamic with Eleven, the troubles with his friend group, and a probable tough time with Jim Hooper may be expected for the character's story in the animated series.

Will Byers

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers (Image via Instagram/@strangerthingstv)

Will Byers will appear in the upcoming Stranger Things animated series. He was the first to be taken by the Upside Down, which started the fight between Hawkins and the dark world.

Even after being rescued, he still feels a connection to the dark forces, which makes him uneasy. Fans are eager to see what Will will face in the new series, set to release in 2026.

Dustin Henderson

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson (Image via YouTube/@strangerthings)

Dustin Henderson holds significance as one of the prominent characters from the franchise. He will be returning in the animation series as well. Belonging to the Party, he is closely involved in rescuing Will, helping Eleven, and fighting against the dark forces looming over Hawkins.

Dustin's growing friendship with Steve Harrington, post the tragic end to his bond with the Demodog named Dart, is something that fans may get to watch in the upcoming animated series.

Lucas Sinclair

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair (Image via Instagram/@strangerthingstv)

Lucas is also one of the Party members who is making a return to Stranger Things: Tales from '85. He is wary of Eleven at the beginning, eventually understanding her efforts and helping her out with his friends.

As the character's relationship with Max Mayfield is one of the main subplots dedicated to the character around the timeline of the upcoming animated series, fans may get to see more of Lucas-Max moments ahead.

Max Mayfield

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield (Image via Instagram/@sadiesink_)

Max Mayfield will also be featured in the new Stranger Things animated series. Being a fresh introduction in the series in season 2, her character gained spotlight owing to her brother's actions under possession, her friendship with Eleven, and her relationship with Lucas.

From Max and Lucas's bonding to her friendly interactions with Eleven, Stranger Things: Tales from '85 may give viewers some more details about Max's character.

