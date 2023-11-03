Fortnite x Stranger Things collaboration brings Eleven skin into the game

After years of waiting, anticipating, and hoping for the best, an alleged Fortnite x Stranger Things collaboration featuring Eleven has come to light. Although at first it was considered a hoax or AI generated artwork, it was soon established that it is indeed the real thing. Veteran leakers/data-miners such as HYPEX took to social media platform "X" to share the leaked images.

The Outfit of Eleven in question has two very different Styles for players to choose from. One shows her time spent in Hawkins as a normal fun-loving teenager. While the other showcases the character in her lab uniform. Arguably the latter is more vibrant than the former Outfit, but they are both long awaited and will soon be added to the Fortnite Item Shop.

Fortnite x Stranger Things collaboration: Everything we know so far

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The Set/Bundle will feature Eleven with selectable Styles, Hopper's Cabin Diorama and Waffle Extravaganza Back Blings, Steve's Bat and Eddie's Spear Pickaxes, and Telekinetic Power Breakfast Emote. In total, it should cost anywhere between 1,500 and 2,000 V-Bucks. Given that this is a major collaboration, the cosmetics may cost a bit more than usual.

In addition to Eleven making her debut in the Metaverse, the Demogorgon and Chief Hopper Outfits will be making a comeback as well. They have not been seen in the Item Shop for years at this point and will be a sight for sore eyes. On that note, there is still no release date for these cosmetics, but there is a speculative timeline in place.

Expand Tweet

Given that November 6, 2023 will be celebrated as Stranger Things Day, it can be presumed that the cosmetics will be added in-game then. If not on the given day, then sometime around that time. That said, it's safe to assume that once the Outfits are added to the Item Shop, the community will be using them non-stop for a while.

Will there be any other Fortnite x Stranger Things content?

Expand Tweet

Aside from Eleven and other two older Outfits/cosmetics, there does not seem to be anything else that will be added to the game. Since this is the end phase of Chapter 4, there is not enough room to add more content given what Epic Games has lined up already. Nevertheless, with Stranger Things still having a long way to go in terms of the T.V. Show, the future possibilities are endless.

Furthermore, with Epic Games consistency working to improve UEFN (Unreal Engine for Fortnite), players will be able to make their own version of Hawkins soon. Over here, they will be able to implement custom settings and scenarios to make things feel authentic. With the Outfits soon to be added back to the Item Shop, it would make for the perfect cosplay opportunity in the months to come.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!