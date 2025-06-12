My Melody & Kuromi stop-motion animated series reveals Netflix release date and theme song with trailer

Netflix has officially confirmed that the highly anticipated My Melody & Kuromi stop-motion animated series will premiere worldwide on July 24, marking a significant milestone for Sanrio's beloved characters. The announcement came through a special video release that also revealed LE SSERAFIM will perform the theme song Kawaii (Prod. Gen Hoshino).

This Netflix debut coincides perfectly with My Melody's 50th anniversary and Kuromi's 20th anniversary celebrations, making 2025 a landmark year for both characters in the global entertainment landscape.

My Melody & Kuromi Netflix series features 12 episodes of stop-motion animation excellence

The series My Melody & Kuromi includes 12 episodes with each episode lasting around 13 minutes, to give fans an extensive introduction to the newest journey of these characters. The narrative takes place in Mariland's imaginative realm, where My Melody starts her cake shop business and faces strange phenomena following her discovery of a heart in the forest.

Kuromi runs an unsuccessful Japanese sweets shop across the street while searching for the secret to My Melody's success. The plot intensifies as both characters prepare for a sweets-making contest judged by world-famous pastry chef Pistachio, leading to an incident that threatens Mariland's very existence.

This narrative setup promises both comedy and drama, staying true to the characters' contrasting personalities while delivering engaging storytelling.

Tomoki Misato, renowned for directing the acclaimed Pui Pui Molcar stop-motion series, helms the project at TORUKU from WIT STUDIO, with Shūko Nemoto handling script writing. This creative team brings significant expertise in stop-motion animation, ensuring high production values that match Netflix's quality standards.

My Melody & Kuromi series continues Sanrio's successful animation legacy

The characters have an extensive animation history, beginning with the Onegai My Melody anime series in 2005, followed by multiple sequels through 2008 and a 2012 feature film. More recently, Kuromi's Pretty Journey gained popularity on YouTube and TikTok, with English versions following in 2023 and a multiverse-themed continuation launching in October.

This Netflix series represents Sanrio's continued commitment to expanding these characters' global reach through premium streaming platforms. The combination of stop-motion animation, international distribution, and K-pop collaboration demonstrates a strategic approach to capturing both nostalgic fans and new audiences.

With the anniversary timing and Netflix's worldwide platform, My Melody & Kuromi is positioned to introduce these iconic characters to their largest audience yet, potentially establishing them as major players in the international animation market.

