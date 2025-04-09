New My Happy Marriage anime announced for production

A new My Happy Marriage anime has been officially green-lit for production. This was confirmed by the anime's official staff with an announcement promotional video and key visual following the season 2 finale on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. However, the staff has yet to provide details on the anime's format, release information, and other pertinent details.

Under the production of Kinema Citrus, My Happy Marriage anime is based on the eponymous light novel series written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukoka. The series was initially started as a web novel on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website. Later, Fujimi Shobo acquired the rights to publish the novels under the Fujimi L Bunko imprint.

A new My Happy Marriage anime gets officially confirmed with a PV and visual after season 2 finale

On Wednesday, April 9, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for the romance fantasy series shared an announcement PV and visual after season 2 finale to confirm the production of a new My Happy Marriage anime. However, the official staff has yet to provide pertinent details concerning the anime's format. As a result, it's not confirmed whether the project will be a season 3 or an anime movie.

The promotional video released for the new My Happy Marriage anime traces back Miyo Saimori and Kiyoka Kudo's precious moments from the first two seasons. The PV begins with the scene where Miyo meets Kiyoka for the first time. After that, the short clip transitions to other memorable moments from the series, such as Kiyoka saving Miyo from her stepmother, Kiyoka's battle against Naoshi Usui, and others.

Expand Tweet

According to the official X handle for the series (@watashino_info), the anime project is "based on the TV anime." In addition to the announcement video, the key visual for the new My Happy Marriage anime depicts Kiyoka Kudo carrying Miyo Saimori in his arms. He's seen smiling at Miyo, who appears slightly embarrassed. Miyo wears her usual pink Kimono, while Kiyoka Kudo is dressed in his military uniform.

The recently concluded season premiered on January 6, 2025, on Tokyo MX and other pertinent networks. Netflix exclusively streamed the episodes as they aired in Japan. Reina Ueda reprised her role as Miyo Saimori in the sequel, with Kaito Ishikawa as Kiyoka Kudo. Haruka Tomatsu joined the series as Kaoruko Jinnouchi, while Yuya Uchida voiced Naoshi Usui.

Miyo Saimori and Kiyoka Kudo in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Masayuki Kojima directed the series along with Takehiro Kubota at Kinema Citrus, with Ami Sato supervising the series scripts. Ami Sato was also the co-script writer with Misato Hashiba, Momoka Toyoda, and Fuka Ishii. Shoko Yasuda designed the characters, while Kuniyuki Ito contributed to the series as the sub-character designer.

