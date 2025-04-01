My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 13 (finale): Release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 13 is slated to be released on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 9:25 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other pertinent syndications in Japan, as per the anime's official site. Following its release on television, the episode will be available digitally on Netflix for global fans, with English subs.

In the previous episode, Naoshi Usui confronted Kiyoka Kudo to teach Miyo Saimori a lesson. The Gifted Communion leader cast Kiyoka into an eternal nightmare using his supernatural abilities. In response, Miyo used her Dream Sight powers to dispel the darkness and usher in light in Kiyoka's dreamscape.

At the same time, she confronted Naoshi Usui and tried her best to have him change his ways. However, Naoshi remained firm on his convictions. In the end, a series of incidents saw Arata Usuba fire a bullet at Naoshi, which robbed him of his life. Given how the episode ended, fans cannot wait to see how My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 13, which happens to be the finale, unfolds.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 13 release date and time

Miyo Saimori, as seen in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

As per the anime's official site and the updated release schedule, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 13 will be released on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 9:25 pm JST.

The episode will be on a break next week on Monday due to the revised schedule. My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 13 was originally slated to premiere on March 31, 2025, but was pushed back due to production issues.

Below are the release dates and timings for My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 13, as per their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, April 9, 2025 5:30 AM Central Standard Time Wednesday, April 9, 2025 7:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, April 9, 2025 8:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Wednesday, April 9, 2025 10:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, April 9, 2025 1:30 PM Central European Time Wednesday, April 9, 2025 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, April 9, 2025 7 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, April 9, 2025 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Wednesday, April 9, 2025 11 PM

Where to watch My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 13?

Kiyoka Kudo, as seen in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Interested viewers in Japan can watch My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 13's TV broadcast on Tokyo MX and later on BS11, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, TV Aichi, and other channels. In addition, the episode will be digitally available in Japan on services like ABEMA, Lemino, and others.

Internationally, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 13 will be distributed on Netflix. However, the timings might vary due to the simulcast differences. Unfortunately, the series isn't available on Crunchyroll and other services aside from Netflix in the global regions.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 12 recap

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 12 begins with Naoshi Usui determined to punish Miyo for not reflecting on herself. He takes on her fiancé, Kiyoka Kudo, and almost corners him using his supernatural abilities. Kiyoka fights back against Naoshi's illusions, but still struggles.

Miyo wants to step in and help Kiyoka, but Arata Usuba stops her by pointing a gun at her. Elsewhere, Yoshito Godo and others defeat the Gifted Communion members outside the castle. At this moment, Yoshito's comrades inform him about Mikado's whereabouts.

Naoshi Usui in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Tadakiyo tells Yoshito to go and carry out his duty and to leave the castle's situation to him and others. Meanwhile, Naoshi Usui showcases his abilities to plunge Kiyoka into a nightmare where he constantly witnesses Miyo's death. Seeing Kiyoka struggling against the psychological chaos, Miyo Saimori decides to use her powers.

She demonstrates her Dream-Sight abilities to shatter the darkness in Kiyoka's dreamscape and ushers in light. In the dreamscape, Miyo confronts Naoshi and tries to show him the error of his ways. However, Naoshi remains fixated on his own worldview, so he recasts the world into darkness.

Miyo and Naoshi (Image via Kinema Citrus)

At this moment, Sumi's visage descends to the dream world. She wants Naoshi Usui to stop his madness. However, Naoshi feels a world without Sumi is a world that should be destroyed. He plunges his chest with a dagger, which shatters the dream world.

As the world disappears, Miyo finds herself in a strange environment surrounded by clocks. She hears Sumi's voice telling her that she has done well. After regaining consciousness, Miyo observes Naoshi Usui trying to use his powers on Kiyoka again. However, his supernatural abilities don't work.

Naoshi Usui's final vision (Image via Kinema Citrus)

At this moment, Arata Usuba fires a bullet, which pierces through Naoshi Usui's chest. Simultaneously, the Gifted Communion leader throws his dagger at Arata, which plunges into his chest area. In his final moments, Naoshi confronts a vision of walking with Sumi.

Meanwhile, Kiyoka Kudo calls a medic who takes away the injured Arata Usuba. On the other hand, he checks on Naoshi, who succumbs to the bullet wound. The episode ends with Miyo and Kiyoka successfully averting the danger posed by Naoshi Usui.

What to expect in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 13? (speculative)

Naoshi Usui's last moments in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Given how it's the season finale, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 13 should tie the loose ends and show the Special Anti-Grotesquerie squad find the emperor Mikado.

In addition, the episode could show the aftermath of Naoshi Usui's death, including the future of the Gifted Communion cult. Besides that, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 13 may show a wholesome moment between Miyo and Kiyoka.

