Crunchyroll brings the ultimate anime experience with One Piece, Kaiju No. 8, and others at Mumbai Comic Con

On Tuesday, April 8, 2025, Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda Anime via email correspondence that they are set to bring the ultimate anime experience to Mumbai Comic Con.

The upcoming Mumbai Comic Con is set for April 12 and 13. To make this occasion extra special, they are set to bring One Piece voice actors Kappei Yamaguchi (Usopp) and Hiroaki Hirata (Sanji), an Egghead Island-style laboratory, a Kaiju No. 8 game, and more.

Additionally, fans will have the chance to get their hands on some free exclusive anime merchandise by participating in the trivia.

Crunchyroll is set to bring One Piece Egghead Island-style laboratory for the first time at Mumbai Comic Con

Crunchyroll booth at Mumbai Comic Con 2025 (Image via Crunchyroll)

With Mumbai Comic Con set to take place on April 12-13, 2025, at Jio World Convention Center, Bandra Kurla Complex, Crunchyroll is set to bring the ultimate anime experience.

This includes a special One Piece voice actor panel, high-energy DJ sets, a first-of-its-kind One Piece Egghead Lab installation, thrilling games, and anime trivia showdowns.

What to expect from Crunchyroll at Mumbai Comic Con?

Kappei Yamaguchi and Hiroaki Hirata are set to appear at Mumbai Comic Con (Image via Crunchyroll)

One Piece Voice Artist Panel: The iconic Japanese voice actors behind Usopp (Kappei Yamaguchi) and Sanji (Hiroaki Hirata) from One Piece are set to deliver an unforgettable experience for fans through a series of engaging and exclusive activities.

The voice actors are set to share insights into their profession and offer a sneak peek into their creative processes and methods. Fans will also witness a special live dubbing session by Kappei Yamaguchi and Hiroaki Hirata as they bring their beloved characters to life on stage.

One Piece Egghead Island-style laboratory installation (Image via Crunchyroll)

One Piece Egghead Island-Style Laboratory: Unlike the Comic Con in other cities, Crunchyroll is set to bring fans in Mumbai an exclusive Egghead Island-style laboratory that even Dr. Vegapunk would be proud of. Fans can step into this futuristic setup, interact with authentic themed props, and snap the ultimate shots.

Kaiju No. 8's "Find the Core of Kaiju" Game: Crunchyroll is set to give all attendees a chance to join the fight against monstrous Kaiju in an exciting new interactive game.

Kaiju No. 8 as seen in the anime (Image via Production I.G)

Participants team up in pairs to locate the hidden Kaiju cores. With one minute on the clock, players must find the correct core inside mysterious boxes. Winners will receive exclusive Defense Force stickers. All participants collect limited-edition Kaiju No. 8 collector cards.

DJ Kazu is Back to Drop the Ultimate Anime Beats: After setting the stage on fire at Mumbai Comic Con 2024, Comic Con Bangalore, and Mela Mela Japan, DJ Kazu is set to return to Mumbai Comic Con 2025. Fans catch him twice daily at the Crunchyroll booth (2 pm and 4 pm on 12th April and 1:30 pm and 3:30 pm on 13th April) and once on the main stage (13th April @ 5:30 pm).

Crunchyroll GlamBOT (Image via Crunchyroll)

Strike a pose with Crunchyroll GlamBOT: Fans can capture the ultimate anime moment at the Crunchyroll GlamBOT by striking their best pose and creating a cinematic slow-motion video against the Crunchyroll wall just like celebrities on the red carpet.

Anime Trivia & Exclusive Swag: For those fans who believe they know anime inside out, they have the chance to prove it at Crunchyroll's Anime Trivia showdown happening all day at the booth and on the main stage. Winners will receive exclusive goodies, including a Crunchyroll bag, One Piece Paper Crown, One Piece Sticker Sheet, Kaiju No. 8 Collector Card, and Kaiju No. 8 sticker.

