City The Animation announces two new cast members

Monday, April 7, 2025 saw the staff of the City The Animation television anime series reveal two new cast members as part of its ongoing weekly cast announcements every Monday. The two new additional cast members include Kazutomi Yamamoto as Obaba, Mokumesei Manor’s landlord, and Kiyomitsu Mizuchi as Ii Hito (the Good Guy).
The two are the second pair to be announced as part of the weekly additional cast announcements, which officially began last Monday, March 31. The inaugural additional cast announcements for this recurring news were Yu Miyazaki as Kamaboko Oni, a manga artist, and Ryota Suzuki as Todoroki, Kamaboko’s editor.
City The Animation continues to add to massive cast with weekly announcements
While Yamamoto and Mizuchi both have prior credits in the anime industry, neither have any that particularly standout. Yamamoto’s most recognizable role is likely as Another’s Yuuya Mochizuki, while Mizuchi’s is likely as Ergo Proxy’s Iggy. While the pair may not be as recognizable as other voice actors on the project, they join an ever-growing cast list with plenty of starpower that includes:
- Mikako Komatsu as Midori Nagumo
- Aki Toyosaki as Niikura
- Yui Ishikawa as Wako Izumi
- Yoshihisa Kawahara as Tsurubishi Makabe
- Miyu Irino as Tatewaku Makabe
- Ayaka Nanase as Matsuri Makabe
- Azusa Tadokoro as Eri Amakazari
- Yū Wakui as Riko Izumi
- Takehito Koyasu as Dr. Adatara/Adatara's father
- Mayumi Asano as Adatara's mother
- KENN as Tatsuta Adatara
- Satoshi Inomata as Ryōta Adatara
- Coco Hayashi as Kamome Adatara
- Haruna Fukushima as Umi Adatara
- Yūki Tenma as Sora Adatara
- Yū Miyazaki as Kamaboko Oni
- Ryōta Suzuki as Todoroki
The television anime series is set to premiere in Japan on Tokyo MX at 12 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST) on Monday, July 7, 2025. The anime will then air on ABC TV and TV Aichi at a later time, following by airing on BS11 on Monday, July 7 at 11 PM JST. Singer-songwriter Riho Furui is performing the anime’s opening theme song of “Hello,” while singer-songwriter TOMOO is performing the ending theme song of “Lucky.”
Taichi Ishidate is directing City The Animation at Kyoto Animation, with the series being the first non-sequel anime for the studio in six years. This timeframe notably coincides with the arson attack on the studio in July 2019. Perpetrator Shinji Aoba’s death sentence for the heinous attack was recently finalized after his appeal to the Kyoto District Court’s hearing was officially withdrawn.
Tamami Tokuyama is credited as both the character designer and chief animation director for the series, with Shiori Yamazaki credited as the art director. Kana Miyata is the color designer, while Hiroki Ueda is the director of photography, Tatsunori Kase is the 3D director, and Yota Tsuruoka is the sound director The members of the quarter Piranhans are composing the music for City The Animation, with Pony Canyon in charge of music production for the series.
