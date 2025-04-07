City The Animation announces two new cast members

Monday, April 7, 2025 saw the staff of the City The Animation television anime series reveal two new cast members as part of its ongoing weekly cast announcements every Monday. The two new additional cast members include Kazutomi Yamamoto as Obaba, Mokumesei Manor’s landlord, and Kiyomitsu Mizuchi as Ii Hito (the Good Guy).

Ad

The two are the second pair to be announced as part of the weekly additional cast announcements, which officially began last Monday, March 31. The inaugural additional cast announcements for this recurring news were Yu Miyazaki as Kamaboko Oni, a manga artist, and Ryota Suzuki as Todoroki, Kamaboko’s editor.

City The Animation continues to add to massive cast with weekly announcements

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

While Yamamoto and Mizuchi both have prior credits in the anime industry, neither have any that particularly standout. Yamamoto’s most recognizable role is likely as Another’s Yuuya Mochizuki, while Mizuchi’s is likely as Ergo Proxy’s Iggy. While the pair may not be as recognizable as other voice actors on the project, they join an ever-growing cast list with plenty of starpower that includes:

Mikako Komatsu as Midori Nagumo

Aki Toyosaki as Niikura

Yui Ishikawa as Wako Izumi

Yoshihisa Kawahara as Tsurubishi Makabe

Miyu Irino as Tatewaku Makabe

Ayaka Nanase as Matsuri Makabe

Azusa Tadokoro as Eri Amakazari

Yū Wakui as Riko Izumi

Takehito Koyasu as Dr. Adatara/Adatara's father

Mayumi Asano as Adatara's mother

KENN as Tatsuta Adatara

Satoshi Inomata as Ryōta Adatara

Coco Hayashi as Kamome Adatara

Haruna Fukushima as Umi Adatara

Yūki Tenma as Sora Adatara

Yū Miyazaki as Kamaboko Oni

Ryōta Suzuki as Todoroki

Ad

The television anime series is set to premiere in Japan on Tokyo MX at 12 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST) on Monday, July 7, 2025. The anime will then air on ABC TV and TV Aichi at a later time, following by airing on BS11 on Monday, July 7 at 11 PM JST. Singer-songwriter Riho Furui is performing the anime’s opening theme song of “Hello,” while singer-songwriter TOMOO is performing the ending theme song of “Lucky.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Taichi Ishidate is directing City The Animation at Kyoto Animation, with the series being the first non-sequel anime for the studio in six years. This timeframe notably coincides with the arson attack on the studio in July 2019. Perpetrator Shinji Aoba’s death sentence for the heinous attack was recently finalized after his appeal to the Kyoto District Court’s hearing was officially withdrawn.

Tamami Tokuyama is credited as both the character designer and chief animation director for the series, with Shiori Yamazaki credited as the art director. Kana Miyata is the color designer, while Hiroki Ueda is the director of photography, Tatsunori Kase is the 3D director, and Yota Tsuruoka is the sound director The members of the quarter Piranhans are composing the music for City The Animation, with Pony Canyon in charge of music production for the series.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More