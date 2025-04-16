The Beginning After the End anime announces English dub cast, release date, and more

On Tuesday, April 15, 2025, Crunchyroll announced that the English dubbed version of The Beginning After the End anime will be released on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. Along with the release date, the company revealed the English dub cast and crew members for the series. The anime premiered on April 2, 2025, in Japan and worldwide. The third episode is set to air on April 16, 2025.

Under the production of Studio A-Cat, The Beginning After the End anime is based on author TurtleMe and illustrator Fuyuki23's eponymous webtoon novel of the same name. Notably, the original webnovel version of the series has been serialized on Tapas since 2017. Yen Press publishes the webtoon in English and has released six tankobon volumes so far.

The Beginning After the End anime's English dub premieres on April 16, 2025

According to the latest update from Crunchyroll, the English dub for The Beginning After the End anime is set to release on April 16, 2025, with the first episode. While the company is yet to reveal an exact time, the English dubbed episodes will be released after the subbed version's release time, which is 10:25 am PT.

Following the premiere on April 2, 2025, the original series has released two episodes, with the third episode slated to be released on April 16, 2025. The series is available worldwide on Crunchyroll, except Asian regions, but including India. In addition to the English dub release date, Crunchyroll has announced the cast and crew members.

Amber May voices Arthur, while Christopher Wehkamp stars as King Grey. Other English dub cast members include Colleen Clinkenbeard as Alice, Kayla Temshiv as Sylvie, Jessie James Grelle as Rey, and Brandon Acosta as the Soldier. More cast members for the fantasy anime's English dubbed version will be announced as the series progresses.

Arthur, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The English dub crew members for The Beginning After the End anime include Jonathan Rigg as the Voice Director, Heather Walker in the Script Adaptation, Samantha Herek as the Producer, Neal Malley as the Mixer, and Derric Benavides as the Engineer.

The Japanese cast members for the series are: Natsumi Fujiwara as Arthur, Makoto Furukawa as Grey, Chiaki Omigawa as Jasmine, Rena Maeda as Alice, Yamato Kinjo as Reynolds, Kana Ichinose as Tessia, Taihi Kimura as Adam Krensh, Shinya Takahashi as Durden Walker, and others.

Keitaro Motonaga directs the fantasy anime at Studio Cat, with Takamitsu Kono in charge of the series scripts. Masami Sueoka is listed as the character designer, while Keiji Inai is the music composer. Slow Curve is listed as the show's producer. TurtleMe handles the story supervision as the show's executive producer.

The Beginning After the End anime follows Arthur Leywin, who was a powerful yet merciless king named Grey in his previous life. Born into a loving family, Arthur retains the memories from being King Grey. The narrative centers on Arthur's experiences as he grapples with new challenges.

