Tomato Soup's A Witch's Life in Mongol manga receives anime adaptation

Tomato Soup's A Witch's Life in Mongol manga is officially receiving an anime adaptation from Science Saru. This was confirmed via an announcement PV and celebratory visual on Monday, April 14, 2025, from TV Asahi and the anime's official staff. According to the announcement, the anime's English title is Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia.

Ad

However, the pertinent details concerning the anime's release date, cast, staff, and others are yet to be revealed. Notably, Tomato Soup launched the A Witch's Life in Mongol manga on Akita Shoten's Souffle website in September 2021. Since then, the magazine has compiled the manga's individual chapters into four tankobon volumes.

Science Saru set to produce the anime adaptation of Tomato Soup's A Witch's Life in Mongol manga

Ad

Trending

Ad

On Monday, April 14, 2025, TV Asahi unveiled a promotional video to announce the production of A Witch's Life in Mongol anime, based on Tomato Soup's eponymous manga series. According to the short clip, the anime will be broadcast on TV Asahi. However, the release date and broadcast information are yet to be disclosed.

The 45-second-long promotional video uses illustrations from Tomato Soup's original manga and introduces the main characters who will appear in the series. Moreover, the short clip teases the main narrative of A Witch's Life in Mongol anime, accompanied by Western Asian-style OST in the background.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In addition to the trailer, the official staff has shared a congratulatory illustration and comment from the original mangaka, Tomato Soup. The illustration features Sitara (Fatima), Toregene, and a lamb. Regarding the adaptation, Tomato Soup mentions how they were fascinated by the Mongolian Empire's history, long before they had begun drawing the manga.

The author often wished there were an anime like that. Eventually, the thought led the author to daydream: what kind of characters would appear if such an anime actually existed? Therefore, the anime adaptation has become a dream-come-true moment for Tomato Soup. According to the official announcement, Science Saru will be in charge of the show's animation. Recently, the studio worked on Dandadan anime.

Ad

A brief synopsis of A Witch's Life in Mongol anime

While the anime's staff has yet to provide an official synopsis for the anime, the series will follow the original narrative written by Tomato Soup. A Witch's Life in Mongol manga is set in 13th-century Mongolia. It's a court drama revolving around Sitara (also known as Fatima) - a former slave girl whom the Mongolian Empire captured.

One day, she meets Toregene, the 6th wife of the Mongolian Emperor Odegei - the second Great Khan. Interestingly, Toregene harbors the same animosity toward the Empire as Sitara. The historical anime will follow Sitara and Toregene's teamwork as they begin to disrupt the empire's foundation.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More