My Hero Academia: Vigilantes manga receives new bonus chapter in April 2025

Thursday, April 10, 2025 saw several reputable online sources allege that the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes manga series would be receiving a new bonus chapter in April 2025. Per these several reputable sources who shared the news via X (formerly Twitter), the new bonus chapter will be released on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 via Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ platform.

This is notably where the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes manga was serialized for almost the entirety of its original run, lending further credence to this alleged news. Although an official announcement regarding the bonus chapter has yet to be made, the veracity of these claims is of no concern given the accuracy of these sources.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes manga to release a new chapter just weeks after television anime’s premiere

Given the timing of this alleged news from aforementioned reputable sources, an official announcement will likely come in this week’s Weekly Shonen Jump issue. Typically speaking, raw scans of each issue begin circulating in leaker communities on the Thursday of each issue’s release week. Likewise, with Shueisha releasing an issue this week, fans can expect the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes manga’s new bonus chapter to be officially announced there.

As for what the chapter will focus on, there is no information on that official or otherwise as of this article’s writing. However, the two most likely options are either an epilogue to the series in typical bonus chapter fashion, or something specifically relating to the television anime adaptation’s first season. While the former certainly seems more likely, it’s impossible to say for sure what the chapter’s focus will be as of this article’s writing.

However, the decision to release a new bonus chapter for the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes manga series is undoubtedly influenced by the television anime’s airing. The timing alone suggests this, and is further supported by how popular the anime was heading into its premiere and has proven to be since premiering. Even if the bonus chapter is unrelated to the events of the anime’s first season, the anime itself is almost certainly playing a role in its creation.

The television anime adaptation for the series premiered in Japan on Monday, April 7. Kenichi Suzuki is directing the anime at BONES’ newly established animation studio BONES FILM. Several staff members from the mainline television anime series are returning in key roles like script writing and character design. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime with English subtitles weekly as it airs in Japan, and is also streaming a same-day English dub.

The original spinoff manga series written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court began in Shueisha’s Jump Giga magazine in August 2016. In October 2016, the series switched to the publisher’s Shonen Jump+ platform, where it remained until ending in May 2022. The manga’s 126 chapters were collected into 15 compilation volumes, all 15 of which are currently available in English.

