My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime announces same-day English dub and cast

Monday, April 7, 2025 saw Crunchyroll announce that it will stream a same-day English dub for the highly anticipated television My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime series. Dubbed episodes will begin streaming during the 15-minute period following the corresponding episode’s premiere 11:15 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) premiere on the service.
Likewise, with the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime series having aired its first episode earlier today, the premiere’s dub is already available to stream on Crunchyroll. The platform also announced the English cast for the series, which includes several returning actors to the franchise reprising their roles from the mainline series
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime confirms new and returning cast members in addition to same-day status
In addition to the above information, Crunchyroll also confirmed the staff for the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime’s English dub production. Zach Bolton is directing the dub, and is also producing, while Matthew Greenbaum is adapting the English script. Nathaniel Harrison is the ADR mixer, and Tina Son is the ADR engineer. The currently announced English cast for the series, including returning members from the mainline series’ English dub, includes:
- Jack Broadbent as Koichi Haimawari
- Jason Marnocha as Knuckleduster
- Macy Anne Johnson as Pop☆Step
- Joshua Waters as Souga Kugizaki
- Justin Briner as Izuku Midoriya
- Christopher R. Sabat as All Might/Toshinori Yagi
- Dave Trosko as Present Mic/Hizashi Yamada
- Christopher Wehkamp as Shota Aizawa
- Aaron Campbell as No. 6
- Kamen Casey as Tokage
- Mike Smith as Tochi
- Dakota Farnsworth as Kugutsu
- Davon Oliver and Adam Rowe as additional voices
In addition to this information, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the franchise posted a character visual celebrating the English dub news. The visual features the central trio of the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime series and their corresponding English dub voice actors. These are Jack Broadbent as Koichi Haimawari, Macy Anne Johnson as Pop Step, and Jason Marnocha as Knuckleduster.
Kenichi Suzuki is directing the anime series at BONES’ newly established BONES FILM studio, with BONES being the studio behind the mainline series’ television anime adaptation. Yosuke Kuroda is returning from the mainline anime to write and oversee the series scripts. Takahiko Yoshida is designing the characters, while Yuki Hayashi is returning from the mainline anime to compose the series’ music alongside Shogo Yamashiro and Yuki Furuhashi.
Yukihiro Watanabe serves as the art director, with Haruko Nobori as the color designer. Yingying Zhang is the directory of photography, while Mizuki Sasaki is the 3DCG director, Kiyoshi Hirose is the editor, and Masafumi Mima is the sound director. Kocchi no Kento performs the anime’s opening theme song “Kekka Orai,” or “All’s Well in the End,” while four-member rock band yutori performs the ending theme song “Speed.”
