My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime announces same-day English dub and cast

Monday, April 7, 2025 saw Crunchyroll announce that it will stream a same-day English dub for the highly anticipated television My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime series. Dubbed episodes will begin streaming during the 15-minute period following the corresponding episode’s premiere 11:15 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) premiere on the service.

Ad

Likewise, with the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime series having aired its first episode earlier today, the premiere’s dub is already available to stream on Crunchyroll. The platform also announced the English cast for the series, which includes several returning actors to the franchise reprising their roles from the mainline series

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime confirms new and returning cast members in addition to same-day status

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In addition to the above information, Crunchyroll also confirmed the staff for the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime’s English dub production. Zach Bolton is directing the dub, and is also producing, while Matthew Greenbaum is adapting the English script. Nathaniel Harrison is the ADR mixer, and Tina Son is the ADR engineer. The currently announced English cast for the series, including returning members from the mainline series’ English dub, includes:

Ad

Jack Broadbent as Koichi Haimawari

Jason Marnocha as Knuckleduster

Macy Anne Johnson as Pop☆Step

Joshua Waters as Souga Kugizaki

Justin Briner as Izuku Midoriya

Christopher R. Sabat as All Might/Toshinori Yagi

Dave Trosko as Present Mic/Hizashi Yamada

Christopher Wehkamp as Shota Aizawa

Aaron Campbell as No. 6

Kamen Casey as Tokage

Mike Smith as Tochi

Dakota Farnsworth as Kugutsu

Davon Oliver and Adam Rowe as additional voices

In addition to this information, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the franchise posted a character visual celebrating the English dub news. The visual features the central trio of the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime series and their corresponding English dub voice actors. These are Jack Broadbent as Koichi Haimawari, Macy Anne Johnson as Pop Step, and Jason Marnocha as Knuckleduster.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kenichi Suzuki is directing the anime series at BONES’ newly established BONES FILM studio, with BONES being the studio behind the mainline series’ television anime adaptation. Yosuke Kuroda is returning from the mainline anime to write and oversee the series scripts. Takahiko Yoshida is designing the characters, while Yuki Hayashi is returning from the mainline anime to compose the series’ music alongside Shogo Yamashiro and Yuki Furuhashi.

Yukihiro Watanabe serves as the art director, with Haruko Nobori as the color designer. Yingying Zhang is the directory of photography, while Mizuki Sasaki is the 3DCG director, Kiyoshi Hirose is the editor, and Masafumi Mima is the sound director. Kocchi no Kento performs the anime’s opening theme song “Kekka Orai,” or “All’s Well in the End,” while four-member rock band yutori performs the ending theme song “Speed.”

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More