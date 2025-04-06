To Be Hero X anime announces same-day English dub and cast

On Saturday, April 5, 2025, Crunchyroll announced that it would release the same-day English dub for the Spring 2025 anime series, To Be Hero X. The series premiered on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 5:30 PT (9:30 am JST) on Crunchyroll, and the English dubbed version was released 15 minutes after the subtitled episode.

Along with this announcement, Crunchyroll revealed the details concerning the show's English dub cast and crew members. Moreover, the company revealed that the series will receive Chinese, Latin American, Brazilian, Spanish, Portuguese, German, and French dubs.

To Be Hero X reveals English dub and cast information

On Sunday, April 6, 2026, Aniplex and Bilibili's To Be Hero X anime project was released on Fuji TV and other networks. The series also streamed on Crunchyroll for international audiences.

Notably, Crunchyroll announced on Saturday that the titular series will get same-day English dubs. The English dubbed version of the first episode was released 15 minutes after the subbed version's release.

At the same time, To Be Hero X series will get same-day Chinese, Spanish, Latin America, Brazilian, Portuguese, French, and German dubs, along with English dub. Aside from Crunchyroll, the series will be available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in Japan. The project is listed as having 24 episodes, spanning consecutive cours.

Nice, as seen in the series (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Notably, Crunchyroll has revealed the English dub cast members for To Be Hero X. Mauricio Ortiz-Segura joins the English dub voice cast as Nice, while Stephanie Young plays Miss J's role. Brynn Apprill voices Moon, while Larry Brantley stars as Cheng Yaojin.

Landon McDonald lends his voice to Enlighter, while John Burgmeier plays Shand's role. Other voice actors include Jim Foronda as Alexander, Alex Horn as Jam, Daniel Van Thomas as Oliver, and Phil Parsons as Leo.

Lin Ling, as seen in the series (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

The series' English crew members include Emily Fajardo as the ADR Director, Zach Bolton as the ADR Producer, Macy Anne Johnson in the Script Adaptation, Andrew Tipps as the ADR Mixer, and Noah Whitehead as the show's ADR Engineer.

The original series was created and directed by Li Haolin, the same director behind the previous two installments, To Be Hero (2016) and To Be Heroine (2018). Li Haolin is also known for directing Link Click series. Bilibili and Aniplex presented the project. The music composers are Shuhei Mutsuki, Misaki Umase, Ryuichi Takada, and Hideyuki Fukasawa.

Additional information

To Be Hero X series is set in a hero society, where a hero's strength depends on their Trust Value, generated by people's faith in them. In other words, it's a world where anyone can become a hero as long as the masses trust them.

Moreover, the Trust Value is quantified and used to gauge a hero's rankings, which are displayed on their wrist. The top heroes join a tournament every two years to fight to determine new Trust Values. As such, the explores a unique hero world, where "trust" is everything.

