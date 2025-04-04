Dandadan season 2 premiere hits Indian theaters in May 2025

Thursday, April 3, 2025 saw Muse Asia announce that it will screen the Dandadan season 2 theatrical premiere in Indian theaters starting on Friday, May 30, 2025. The premiere is officially titled DAN DA DAN: Evil Eye, which will combine the last episode of the first season and the first three of the second into one viewing experience.
In addition, the Dandadan season 2 theatrical premiere experience will also feature an exclusive interview with series co-directors Fuga Yamashiro and Abel Góngora. Muse Asia has also announced its intent to screen the season 2 theatrical premiere in several other countries, which will also begin screening on Friday, May 30.
Dandadan season 2 theatrical premiere to show the first four episodes of the Evil Eye Arc
The reason for the Dandadan season 2 theatrical premiere including the last episode of the first season is that the season 1 finale marked the start of the Evil Eye Arc. Likewise, for a more complete viewing experience, Science SARU decided to pair the season 1 finale with the first three episodes of season 2. Thus, fans who attend the theatrical experience in Indian theaters starting on Friday, May 30, 2025 will see the first four episodes of the Evil Eye Arc played.
Those who don’t plan on attending in theaters can stream the first episode of the second season once it premieres in Japan. As of this article’s writing, the currently announced release date for the second season is Friday, July 4, 2025 at 12:26 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST). It is expected that both Crunchyroll and Netflix will stream the second season internationally with English subtitles as it airs weekly in Japan, as they did with the first season.
Additional countries where the Dandadan season 2 theatrical premiere will screen beginning on Friday, May 30 include Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines. GKIDS will also screen the premiere in North American theaters starting on Friday, June 6, while ADN will screen the premiere in European theaters starting on Saturday, June 7.
The smash-hit first season of the television anime series produced by Science SARU premiered in Japan in October 2024. Considered by many to be the biggest hit of the fall 2024 anime season, its cultural impact was immediately felt in the anime community. Likewise, this impact has parlayed into significant excitement for the coming second season.
The second season will continue the television anime adaptation of mangaka Yukinobu Tatsu’s original manga series of the same name. Tatsu’s manga began serialization on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ digital platform in April 2021, where it is still ongoing today. 165 of the manga’s 188 currently released chapters have been compiled into 19 volumes, 16 of which are currently available or planned for release in English.
