Sicence SARU's The Ghost in the Shell anime reveals new PV and more

Saturday, April 12, 2025 saw Science SARU’s The Ghost in the Shell anime begin streaming a new teaser promotional video which also revealed the anime’s main staff. Staff members include those who’ve worked on notable anime projects such as Dandadan, Little Witch Academia, and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.
The teaser trailer for The Ghost in the Shell anime also featured several concept art-like sketches of weapons, people, locations, technology, and more. A key visual was also revealed alongside the teaser promotional video, as well as a comment from original manga creator Masamune Shirow on his manga’s next adaptation.
The Ghost in the Shell anime’s new key visual reveals Motoko Kusanagi’s new character design
Science SARU’s The Ghost in the Shell anime series will be directed by Moko-chan, who’ll be making his directorial debut with the series. Toh Enjoe is both writing and overseeing the series scripts, with Shuhei Handa designing the characters and also serving as chief animation director. Handa also drew the second key visual for the series, which featured protagonist Motoko Kusanagi in what seems to be her battle outfit for the anime.
Her overall design in The Ghost in the Shell anime is very similar to that of Shirow’s original manga series, certainly more so than her portrayals in recent adaptations. The overall art style of the key visual also mimics that of Shirow’s manga exceptionally well, and harkens back to the aesthetics of anime series from the 1980s and 1990s. Shirow also provided a comment on the new television anime adaptation of his original manga series:
“Anime adaptation-wise, this new THE GHOST IN THE SHELL marks the fourth version following those by [Mamoru Oshii], [Kenji Kamiyama], and [Kazuchika Kise]. Alternatively, if we separate GHOST IN THE SHELL and Innocence, categorize the S.A.C. series into Seasons 1, 2, and Solid State Society, divide ARISE into its own series along with The New Movie, and split SAC_2045 into Seasons 1 and 2, this would be the tenth adaptation overall.
Considering the shift in production staff, one could even consider this the first installment of a second generation. The original manga is quite old, so I ask for your understanding on that point (sorry!). That said, I sincerely hope this will once again be an enjoyable visual experience in some form.”
Real name Masanori Ota, Shirow’s original manga series was published by Kodansha in multiple parts from 1989 to 1997, with its entire run in Weekly Young Magazine. The manga’s 21 total chapters across 3 parts have been compiled into three volumes, all of which are currently available in English. The manga also has an ongoing sequel titled The Human Algorithm written by Junichi Fujisaku and illustrated by Yuki Yoshimoto; however, it is slated to end in 2025.
