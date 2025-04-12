Sicence SARU's The Ghost in the Shell anime reveals new PV and more

Saturday, April 12, 2025 saw Science SARU’s The Ghost in the Shell anime begin streaming a new teaser promotional video which also revealed the anime’s main staff. Staff members include those who’ve worked on notable anime projects such as Dandadan, Little Witch Academia, and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

Ad

The teaser trailer for The Ghost in the Shell anime also featured several concept art-like sketches of weapons, people, locations, technology, and more. A key visual was also revealed alongside the teaser promotional video, as well as a comment from original manga creator Masamune Shirow on his manga’s next adaptation.

The Ghost in the Shell anime’s new key visual reveals Motoko Kusanagi’s new character design

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Science SARU’s The Ghost in the Shell anime series will be directed by Moko-chan, who’ll be making his directorial debut with the series. Toh Enjoe is both writing and overseeing the series scripts, with Shuhei Handa designing the characters and also serving as chief animation director. Handa also drew the second key visual for the series, which featured protagonist Motoko Kusanagi in what seems to be her battle outfit for the anime.

Ad

Also read: 8 Science SARU animes you should watch before Dandadan anime starts

Her overall design in The Ghost in the Shell anime is very similar to that of Shirow’s original manga series, certainly more so than her portrayals in recent adaptations. The overall art style of the key visual also mimics that of Shirow’s manga exceptionally well, and harkens back to the aesthetics of anime series from the 1980s and 1990s. Shirow also provided a comment on the new television anime adaptation of his original manga series:

Ad

“Anime adaptation-wise, this new THE GHOST IN THE SHELL marks the fourth version following those by [Mamoru Oshii], [Kenji Kamiyama], and [Kazuchika Kise]. Alternatively, if we separate GHOST IN THE SHELL and Innocence, categorize the S.A.C. series into Seasons 1, 2, and Solid State Society, divide ARISE into its own series along with The New Movie, and split SAC_2045 into Seasons 1 and 2, this would be the tenth adaptation overall.

Ad

Considering the shift in production staff, one could even consider this the first installment of a second generation. The original manga is quite old, so I ask for your understanding on that point (sorry!). That said, I sincerely hope this will once again be an enjoyable visual experience in some form.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Real name Masanori Ota, Shirow’s original manga series was published by Kodansha in multiple parts from 1989 to 1997, with its entire run in Weekly Young Magazine. The manga’s 21 total chapters across 3 parts have been compiled into three volumes, all of which are currently available in English. The manga also has an ongoing sequel titled The Human Algorithm written by Junichi Fujisaku and illustrated by Yuki Yoshimoto; however, it is slated to end in 2025.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More