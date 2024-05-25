New Ghost in the Shell anime by Science SARU announced for 2026

A new Ghost in the Shell anime has been green-lit for production, according to the anime's official staff on Saturday, May 25, 2024. Science SARU is producing the anime, which will be released in 2026. Interestingly, the anime's team has unveiled a teaser visual and teaser promotional video on their site and X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The new Ghost in the Shell anime serves as an adaptation of the eponymous Japanese cyberpunk manga series, written and illustrated by Masamune Shirow. Notably, the manga had originally run in Japan from 1989 to 1990 in Kodansha's YOUNG MAGAZINE.

The latest anime based on the manga is Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 The Last Human, which is a compilation film for the anime's second season. Moreover, the manga has inspired several anime and other media adaptations.

The new Ghost in the Shell anime is set to premiere in 2026 under Science SARU's productions

On Saturday, May 25, 2024, a new music event, called DEEP DIVE in Sync with GHOST IN THE SHELL, was held to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the original manga series' serialization. During the event, the staff unveiled a teaser trailer to confirm that a new Ghost in the Shell anime is in the works.

According to the announcement, Science SARU will be in charge of the production of the series. The esteemed studio has garnered a reputation in the anime industry for working on several projects, like Inu-Oh, The Tatami Time Machine Blues, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, The Colors Within and others.

The studio is also working on the anime adaptation of Yukinobu Tatsu's Dandadan manga. The latest announcement made during the event revealed that the new Ghost in the Shell anime will be released in 2026. However, no pertinent details, like the anime's cast and staff or a narrower release date, were disclosed.

The teaser visual for the new Ghost in the Shell anime (Image via Science SARU)

However, as mentioned earlier, the staff has unveiled a teaser PV and a visual. The promotional video includes numerous iconic scenes from the original manga series, depicting the important characters and events.

Likewise, the visual features an illustration from Masamune Shirow's original manga series, depicting the protagonist, Motoko Kusanagi and Fuchikoma. Additionally, the illustration reveals that Kodansha, Science SARU, Production I.G, and Bandai Namco Filmworks, are working on the production committee for the anime.

Besides the new Ghost in the Shell anime's announcement, the event revealed that an art exhibition of Masamune Shirow, tentatively titled, The World of Shirow Masamune, will be held at the Setagaya Literary Museum in Tokyo, in 2025. Further details will be shared on the anime's site and X handle.

The new Ghost in the Shell anime will follow Masamune Shirow's cyberpunk manga series. The narrative is set in mid-21st century Japan, where the line between humans and machines has blurred, with humans heavily relying on machines.

Major Motoko Kusanagi, the leader of a counter-cyberterrorist organization called Public Security Section 9, is tasked to track down the dangerous cyber culprits, including the infamous Ghost Hackers, who can exploit human/machine interference to turn them into puppets.

