Dungeon People anime confirms July 2024 release date in new PV

Friday, May 24, 2024 saw the official website for the television Dungeon People anime being streaming a new commercial, confirming that the series will debut on Friday, July 5, 2024 in Japan. The trailer also confirmed what channels the series will be airing on in Japan, but did not address international streaming availability for the series. Likewise, this information remains fully unknown yet.

The Dungeon People anime previously revealed a key visual and announced the main cast and staff for the series, with this latest trailer not revealing any new information beyond the release date.

It’s expected that remaining significant information regarding the series, such as the opening and ending theme songs and artists, will be revealed in the weeks leading up to the series’ premiere.

The Dungeon People anime serves as the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Sui Hutami’s original manga series of the same name. The series first began serialization in Futabasha’s Web Comic Action publication website in June 2020.

It has been collected into four volumes thus far with a fifth releasing in June 2024 in Japan. Three of the four released volumes have been translated into English.

As mentioned above, the cast list for the Dungeon People anime had been previously announced prior to this latest promotional video.

While the character name romanizations aren’t official yet, currently announced cast stars Sayaka Senbongi as Clay, Sayumi Suzushiro as Belle, Naomi Kusumi as Rangado, Nobuo Tobita as the Old Master, Hochu Ohtsuka as Renfringe and M.A.O. as Furin.

Sayaka Yamai is directing the anime series at OLM (formerly Oriental Light & Magic) studios, with Toshimitsu Takeuchi supervising the anime series’ scripts. Hiromi Nakayama is designing the characters for the anime series, while Pieru and LASTorder are composing the naime’s music at U’s Music. Yayoi Tateishi is the sound director at Bushiroad Move.

The aforementioned original manga series is published by Seven Seas Entertainment in English, who will be releasing the translated fourth volume on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. Seven Seas Entertainment describes the story as follows:

"Clay was trained by her father to be an expert member of the thieves' guild. Since her father disappeared three years ago, she's been using her skills to search for him in a dungeon filled with goblins, a Minotaur, and all manner of other dangerous creatures.

"When Clay reaches deeper than anyone ever has before, she meets the caretaker of the dungeon. To her surprise, Clay is invited to join the staff! And thus begins Clay's new job--to learn the inner workings and behind-the-scenes secrets of the dungeon from the inside."

