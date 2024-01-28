Trapped in a Dating Sim light novels to end in March 2024

Yomu Mishima's Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games Is Tough for Mobs light novel series is ending with its 13th volume, which is slated to release on March 29, 2024. The popular light novel series, which has been published by Micro Magazine under their GC Novels imprint since 2018, has recently been revealed to be publishing its final volume in a couple of months.

The Trapped in a Dating Sim series originally started out as a self-published web novel on the Shosetsuka ni Naro (Let's Be Novelists) platform by the author, Yomu Mishima. It eventually developed into a light novel series by Micro Magazine and also got an anime adaptation with a successful first season and a second season on the way.

Mishima's original Trapped in A Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games Is Tough for Mobs web novel series concluded on October 15, 2019, with 7 parts and 176 chapters.

However, the series was picked up by Micro Magazine on May 30, 2018, who began publishing it as a light novel in their GC Novels imprint, with the illustrations being drawn by Monda. After almost 6 years, the light novel series has been announced to be nearing its end, as the final 13th volume is reportedly releasing on March 29, 2024, as per Micro Magazine's listing.

The series also received a manga adaptation by Jun Shiosato, which began serialization on October 5, 2018, and was published under the Dragon Comics Age imprint.

Seven Seas Entertainment, which is releasing both the light novel series as well as the manga in English, describes the story as follows:

"Office worker Leon is reincarnated into a particularly punishing dating sim video game, where women reign supreme and only beautiful men have a seat at the table. But Leon has a secret weapon: he remembers everything from his past life, which includes a complete playthrough of the very game in which he is now trapped. Watch Leon spark a revolution to change this new world in order to fulfill his ultimate desire...of living a quiet, easy life in the countryside!"

The Trapped in a Dating Sim series also received a successful anime adaptation. The first season of the anime was animated by ENGI studio and aired from April 3, 2022, to June 19, 2022, and consisted of 12 episodes. With the first season receiving fairly positive reviews from fans, a subsequent second was greenlit in December 2022.

Additionally, the first season of the anime was streamed on Crunchyroll at the time of its airing. It also received an English dub, which premiered on April 17, 2022.