Trapped in a Dating Sim manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more 

Trapped in a Dating Sim manga series authored by Yomu Mishima and illustrated by Jun Shiosato is one of the most popular series from Kadokawa's Monthly Dragon Age magazine. As the second season of the popular series was confirmed, there are several who are curious to read the manga before the season starts.

The manga has been compiled into 10 tankobon volumes, totaling 51 chapters, the most recent of which was published on April 7, 2023. Fortunately, for international readers, aside from reading the Japanese version of Trapped in a Dating Sim manga, there is a legal way to read the manga that supports the official release of the series.

With that being said, since the release of the first season, the series has received praise from many.

Disclaimer: All external media belongs to their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Status of Trapped in a Dating Sim manga and where to read it before Trapped in a Dating Sim season 2

Manga Mogura RE @MangaMoguraRE



(Otomege Sekai wa Mob ni Kibishii Sekai desu)



Image Kadokawa, Mishima Yomu, Shiosato Jun, Monda "Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs" manga color page by Mishima Yomu, Shiosato Jun, Monda in the lastest Dragon Age issue 05/2023(Otomege Sekai wa Mob ni Kibishii Sekai desu)ImageKadokawa, Mishima Yomu, Shiosato Jun, Monda "Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs" manga color page by Mishima Yomu, Shiosato Jun, Monda in the lastest Dragon Age issue 05/2023(Otomege Sekai wa Mob ni Kibishii Sekai desu)Image © Kadokawa, Mishima Yomu, Shiosato Jun, Monda https://t.co/4CmWJXy3En

Trapped in a Dating Sim is a Japanese light novel series written by Yomu Mishima and illustrated by Monda. It was initially published by the author as a web novel on the Shosetsuka ni Naro platform, running from October 2017 to October 2019, with a total of seven parts. Later, in 2018, Micro Magazine launched it as a light novel under their GC Novels imprint.

Finally, Yomu Mishima's Trapped in a Dating Sim manga, illustrated by Jun Shiosato began serialization on October 5, 2018. The manga is published by Kadokawa under the Dragon Comics Age imprint. While the English translations of the light novel and manga adaptation are both published by Seven Seas Entertainment.

Seven Seas Entertainment @gomanga



The manga adaptation of the fan-favorite light novel series (also from Seven Seas)—and don’t miss the anime!



Out today in print/digital! See RETAILERS section:

sevenseasentertainment.com/books/trapped-… TRAPPED IN A DATING SIM: THE WORLD OF OTOME GAMES IS TOUGH FOR MOBS (MANGA) Vol. 7The manga adaptation of the fan-favorite light novel series (also from Seven Seas)—and don’t miss the anime!Out today in print/digital! See RETAILERS section: TRAPPED IN A DATING SIM: THE WORLD OF OTOME GAMES IS TOUGH FOR MOBS (MANGA) Vol. 7The manga adaptation of the fan-favorite light novel series (also from Seven Seas)—and don’t miss the anime!Out today in print/digital! See RETAILERS section:sevenseasentertainment.com/books/trapped-… https://t.co/W3Hkyr6EDj

For those who want to read manga, it is fortunately available. Those interested in reading the original version of the manga can do so by visiting the official sites of Dragon Age Comic. While the English translation of the manga is available for purchase in both print and digital form; ComiXology, Go Manga Store, Comic Shop, Book Shop, Walmart, Book Walker, and Amazon Kindle all sell the translated edition.

However, it is best to purchase the print version because not all volumes are available digitally due to licensing or platform-specific content restrictions. The seventh volume of the manga's English translation was just published on April 11, 2023, and it contains chapters 32 through 36. Trapped in a Dating Sim manga's chapter 52 is to be released on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Trapped in a Dating Sim manga's synopsis

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll (via Trapped in a Dating Sim) Good Morning(via Trapped in a Dating Sim) Good Morning 🍩 (via Trapped in a Dating Sim) https://t.co/8C0iwd1eaj

Trapped in a Dating Sim manga follows an office worker whose sister uses blackmail to force him to play and finish an otome game. Until he wins the game, he must put up with the game's confusing world. The office worker Leon finally succeeds in beating it after countless days of grinding, but due to intense gaming, Leon is severely sleep-deprived and hungry.

As Leon heads to the convenience store to buy something to eat, he falls down the stairs, knocks himself out, and passes out. As he wakes up he realizes that he has been reincarnated into the video game as the mobster Leon Fou Bartfort in the Holfort Kingdom. However, in this world, women reign supreme, and background characters like Leon have a particularly difficult time surviving.

But by discovering the cheat item Luxion and enrolling in the Holtfort Academy, Leon sets out to upend this world and its social hierarchy by using his encyclopedic knowledge of the game from his previous life. After that, Leon makes an effort to lead a normal life and find a wife, but due to his actions, he becomes involved in a variety of plots while mixing with the nobility and other otome game characters.

A quick summary of Trapped in a Dating Sim manga volume 10

Manga Mogura RE @MangaMoguraRE



(Otomege Sekai wa Mob ni Kibishii Sekai desu)



English release



French release "Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs" manga Vol.10 by Mishima Yomu, Shiosato Jun, Monda(Otomege Sekai wa Mob ni Kibishii Sekai desu)English release @gomanga French release @DelcourtTonkam "Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs" manga Vol.10 by Mishima Yomu, Shiosato Jun, Monda (Otomege Sekai wa Mob ni Kibishii Sekai desu)English release @gomangaFrench release @DelcourtTonkam https://t.co/Pz2RXC5gEJ

Volume 10 of Trapped in a Dating Sim manga will feature the Divided kingdom on the approach of civil war that is unable to unite and a battle against the Principality has broken out. Meanwhile, Marquis Frampton has struck a secret arrangement with the duchess and is operating in the shadows.

Hertrude, however, has little desire to defend himself and sees Marquis' actions as an attempt to lessen Leon's influence. Meanwhile, as things continue to get worse, the royalists briefly placed Leon under house arrest for his protection.

It will be interesting to watch the second season of Trapped in a Dating Sim. However, as of right now, there is no information regarding when it will be released. Till then, fans can catch up with the Trapped in a Dating Sim manga.

Stay tuned for more Trapped in a Dating Sim manga and other anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes