Dandadan season 2 reveals July 2025 release date

Dandadan season 2 is set to premiere on Thursday, July 3, 2025. This was confirmed via the printed text on the obi wrapped around Fire Ball volume 2's re-release, which happens to be Yukinobu Tatsu's previous work. Along with the release date's confirmation, the obi jacket has revealed the broadcast information.

Dandadan season 2 serves as a sequel to the previous installment, which aired 12 episodes from October 2024 to December 2024. The series itself is based on the manga series, written and illustrated by Yukinobu Tatsu. Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has been serializing the series since April 2021, with 18 tankobon volumes. The 19th volume is slated to be released on April 4, 2025.

Dandadan season 2 set to debut on July 3, 2025

On Thursday, April 3, 2025, manga editor Shihei Lin posted the sample cover images of the nine manga series he's in charge of on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle. Interestingly, the July 3, 2025 release date for Dandadan season 2 is printed on the obi text for Yukinobu Tatsu's re-release of Fire Ball volume 2.

According to Shihei Lin's post, Dandadan season 2 will air its episodes every Thursday at 12:26 am JST on MBS/TBS networks. Detailed broadcast information, including the international simulcast details, will be revealed in the future. An official announcement from the anime's staff regarding the sequel's release date will likely be released soon.

Okarun and Momo (Image via Science Saru)

The previous installment premiered on October 3, 2025, on MBS, TBS, and its affiliated networks in Japan. Crunchyroll and Netflix streamed the episodes of this supernatural fantasy anime as they aired in Japan.

Shion Wakayama starred in season 1 as Momo Ayase, while Natsuki Hanae played Ken Takakura (Okarun). Ayane Sakura starred as Aira Shirotori, while Nana Mizuki voiced Seiko Ayase. Kaito Ishikawa played the role of Jiji, while Mayumi Tanaka featured as Turbo Granny. Dandadan season 2 will likely show the primary cast members reprising their roles.

Fuga Yamashiro directed the first installment at Science Saru, with Hiroshi Seko in charge of the series composition and scripts. Naoyuki Onda designed the characters, while Kensuke Ushio was in charge of the music composition. Junichi Higashi was the art director, while Kiyoshi Hirose was listed as the editor.

Dandadan season 2 will likely continue the adaptation with the Cursed House Arc and commence the Evil Eye Arc, and cover the Kaiju Arc. In other words, season 2 will likely end up covering the manga up to chapter 73. The official staff had announced season 2's production after the first installment's finale. The announcement came with a teaser visual, featuring the main cast.

