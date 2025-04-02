Your Forma anime unveils non-credit ending and second mini-anime episode

On Wednesday, April 2, 2025, REMOW informed Sportskeeda Anime about Your Forma anime's non-credit ending theme song video and the release of its mini-anime's second episode via email correspondence. The anime premiered its first episode on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Your Forma is a Japanese light novel series, written by Mareho Kikuishi and illustrated by Tsubata Nozaki. The series has been published under ASCII Media Works' Dengeki Bunko imprint since March 2021. The light novel later received a manga adaptation by Yoshinori Kisaragi and an anime adaptation by Geno Studio.

Your Forma anime unveils ending video after April 2025 premiere

Not long after the release of Your Forma anime's first episode, TWIN ENGINE released its non-credit ending theme video on YouTube for free. The ending theme video features a one-chorus version of the ending theme song "Neo-Luddite (ネオラダイト)" performed by 9Lana.

The non-credit opening video was shown for the first time following the first episode's broadcast. The video offers fans a glimpse of Echika Hieda and Harold Lucraft's casual daily life as they are close to each other, yet happen to pass each other unnoticed.

Echika Hieda and Harold Lucraft as seen in the Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

The anime's ending theme video then gave fans a glimpse of the two characters mouthing the words from the ending theme song. While the two characters' voices are quite different from that of 9Lana, they seemingly love the song.

The ending video ended when both characters happened to walk in the opposite direction causing their link to get disrupted. This incident saw the characters make note of one another.

Harold Lucraft as seen in the Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

Both characters are polar opposites. Echika is a machine-like human while Harold is a human-like robot. However, their relationship is expressed through their daily lives as they grow closer.

Besides the non-credit ending theme video, Your Forma anime also released the second episode for their mini-anime “Petit Forma: Electrocrime Bureau Journal,” starring Kana Hanazawa and Kensho Ono. The episode has been uploaded to watch for free on the "It's Anime powered by REMOW" YouTube channel.

The second episode shows Harold Lucraft comparing his developer Professor Lexie to Echika Hieda. As observed by Harold, while both Lexie and Echika exuded excellence, they had a careless side.

This was followed by another snarky comment that made Echika look bad. She was notably angry at him for this comparison. However, the android's witty words almost instantly won her back.

