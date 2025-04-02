Netflix streams The Rose of Versailles anime film in April 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 saw Netflix officially announce that it will stream The Rose of Versailles anime film on its platform internationally starting on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. As is typical of new Netflix releases and arrivals, the film is expected to begin streaming at 12 AM Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) on Wednesday, April 30.

This news regarding The Rose of Versailles anime film was confirmed via Netflix streaming a new official trailer for the series, uploaded to its official YouTube account on April 2. Alongside this trailer and the aforementioned release date news, Netflix also confirmed that the film will stream on its platform with an English dub, confirming its cast members likewise.

The Rose of Versailles anime film’s English dub features big names like Damien Haas, Ryan Colt Levy, and more

While the cast for The Rose of Versaille anime film’s English dub was revealed, Netflix has yet to confirm what roles they’ll be playing as of this writing. The dub cast includes Caitlin Glass, Megan Shipman, Karen Strassman, Ryan Colt Levy, Andy Delos Santos, Brandon MiInnies, Daman Mills, Talon Warburton, Greg Whip[ple, Damien Haas, J. Michael Tatum, Kiff VandenHeuvel, Barbara Goodson, Alejandro Saab, Jon Hall, and Shelby Young.

The aforementioned trailer which confirms the film’s Netflix release date runs for roughly 80 seconds total, with about a minute of its focus being on the film’s setting and story. The film’s theme song of “Versailles,” performed by Ayaka, is also previewed in the trailer. The preview primarily focuses on introducing main characters Marie Antoinette and Oscar François de Jarjayes. The full Japanese cast for the film is as follows:

Miyuki Sawashiro as Oscar François de Jarjayes

Aya Hirano as Marie Antoinette

Toshiyuki Toyonaga as André Grandier

Kazuki Katō as Hans Axel von Fersen

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Alain de Soissons

Takuya Eguchi as Florian de Gerodelle

Miyu Irino as Bernard Châtelet

Fukushi Ochiai as Louis XVI

Banjō Ginga as General Jarjayes

Mayumi Tanaka as Maron Glacé Mont Blan

Fumi Hirano as Madame Noailles

Hōchū Ōtsuka as Louis XV

Saori Hayami as Rosalie

Jin Yamanoi as Colonel d'Agout

Akio Ōtsuka as General Bouille

Sumi Shimamoto as Madame Jarjayes

Kenshō Ono as Robespierr

Ai Yoshimura directed the film at MAPPA studios, with Tomoko Konparu penning its script, and Mariko Oka serving as the character designer. Hiroyuki Sawano was the music producer, and was also responsible for the film’s music along with Kohta Yamamoto.

The Rose of Versailles anime film serves as the latest adaptation of mangaka Riyoki Ikeda’s original manga series of the same name. Ikeda’s manga was first serialized in Shuieisha’s Margaret magazine, then known as Weekly Margaret, from 1972 to 1973. The manga was later revived for a run from 2013 to 2018. The manga has been adapted several times, including the latest animated film, another animated film, a television anime series, and live-action film.

