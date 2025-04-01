Undead Unluck manga's final volume to have 5 new epilogue chapters

Monday, March 31, 2025 saw the official X (formerly Twitter) account for the Undead Unluck manga series announce the publication of five new epilogue chapters with its final volume. The last two compilation volumes of mangaka Yoshifumi Tozuka’s series, those being the 26th and 27th, will be officially released in Japan this coming Friday, April 4.

The post to the Undead Unluck manga’s official X account also teased the plot and title of the first of these five epilogue chapters, titled “Unsung Hero” per the post. These five chapters were previously teased in February, where they were simply called unseen, newly drawn chapters. This latest information likewise confirms them to be the manga’s epilogue.

Undead Unluck manga shares sneak peek of first epilogue chapter for series in latest X post

The Undead Unluck manga’s latest X post primarily focuses on confirming the bonus epilogue chapter information for its 27th and final compilation volume. The first chapter is also previewed, with the title revealed as “Unsung Hero” as mentioned above. The post claims that the story follows “a young man taking a step towards his dream in a new world.” The first page of the chapter is also shared, seeing this young man introducing himself to other doctors.

The young man is also seemingly a doctor, wearing a lab coat, a stethoscope, and clothes similar to the other doctors seen in the preview. Excitingly, someone who looks very similar to Rip Tristan, a doctor in the series, appears in one of the sneak peek’s final panels. Fans have also pointed out that the character here looks very similar to Lucy. While the caption claims this character to be a young boy, it’s possible that this is an error and this character is indeed her.

In addition to this epilogue information, the X post also confirmed the final two manga volumes’ official release date of Friday, April 4, 2025 in Japan. As of this article’s writing, the final two volumes have no English release date, with the series’ next English releases being volumes 19 and 20 on April 15 and June 17, 2025, respectively. The X post also shared a combined image of the previously revealed front covers for volumes 26 and 27.

Tozuka’s original Undead Unluck manga series began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on January 20, 2020. It ran there until its conclusion nearly five years to the day later on January 27, 2025. The series has already released two spinoff novels, with a third releasing in Japan on Friday, April 4.

David Production is producing a television anime adaptation of the series. The anime is confirmed for a second season, and will be airing a one-hour special with an original story to be released sometime during winter 2025. This is not to be confused with the winter 2025 anime season, which just recently ended in the last few weeks as of this writing.

