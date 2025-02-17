10 best anime to watch if you like Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective

Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective has garnered praise for its gripping medical mysteries and eccentric yet brilliant main character, Dr. Takao Ameku. With its unique blend of medical drama, police investigations, sharp dialogue, and wry humor, Ameku M.D. offers a viewing experience quite unlike any other anime.

Fans hooked on the show's distinctive flavor have clamored for recommendations of other anime to fill the void. This list compiles 10 anime that viewers are bound to enjoy if they like the deft genre fusion and unconventional protagonist that Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective exemplifies.

10 best anime for fans of Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective

1) Monster

Monster (Image via Madhouse)

This acclaimed psychological thriller features Dr. Kenzo Tenma, a Japanese surgeon living in Germany whose life enters turmoil after getting involved with a young sociopathic man named Johan Liebert.

Dr. Tenma chooses to save the life of a young boy named Johan over a politician who arrives later at the hospital. Years later, a string of murders leads Dr. Tenma to believe Johan is behind the killings. He then slowly abandons his successful career to track Johan down and stop him.

Like Ameku M.D., Monster features a brilliant doctor dedicated to solving sinister mysteries through deduction and determination. Viewers who enjoyed Takao Ameku’s sharp mind and stubborn relentlessness will see shades of their favorite character in Kenzo Tenma.

2) Black Jack

Black Jack (Image via Tezuka Productions)

Based on a classic manga series originally created in the 1970s, this anime follows the exploits of the mysterious and incredibly skilled doctor, Black Jack.

Operating without an official medical license, Black Jack works in the shadows using his prodigious and self-taught medical knowledge to perform miraculous surgeries and emergency treatments for unique clients. Though eccentric and steeply priced, he is dedicated to helping those most in need.

With many parallels to Dr. Ameku, Black Jack demonstrates the same proficiency in diagnosing obscure conditions and passion for helping the suffering through medicine. Both characters showcase keen observational skills coupled with deep intelligence to succeed where other physicians struggle.

3) Death Note

Death Note (Image via Madhouse)

This popular series centers on Light Yagami, a star student who chances upon a supernatural notebook that allows him to kill anyone by writing their name while visualizing their face.

Exploiting the lethal notebook’s power, Light embarks on a self-anointed crusade to eliminate all criminals, soon attracting attention from enigmatic Detective L and the police. A lethal game of cat-and-mouse ensues between the two intellects.

While the tone differs greatly from Ameku M.D., Light's strategic thinking and manipulation skills show a similar level of intelligence. However, his approach is far more ruthless, and his goals contrast starkly with Dr. Ameku’s sense of justice.

4) Land of the Lustrous

Land of the Lustrous (Image via Orange)

A beautifully animated fantasy series telling the tale of immortal humanoid gemstones defending themselves from destructive Lunarians who seek to capture them for mysterious purposes. Phosphophyllite is a fragile gem initially struggling to find its place in the group.

After failing at combat roles, they are assigned the task of compiling an encyclopedia of natural history. Though lacking in physical abilities, Phos bears an analytical mind and strong determination in the face of a dire crisis, eventually ascending into an influential figure.

While set in a fantastical realm, Land of the Lustrous features a protagonist whose analytical nature and struggle for recognition echo aspects of Dr. Ameku’s character.

5) Detective Conan

Detective Conan (Image via TMS Entertainment)

One of the longest-running detective series, Detective Conan follows high school detective Shinichi Kudo, who is transformed into a child after being poisoned by a secretive crime syndicate.

Taking on the alias Conan Edogawa to protect his identity, Shinichi must covertly solve an array of challenging crimes using his unmatched sleuthing skills while pursuing the mysterious organization responsible for his predicament.

Though a more straightforward detective anime compared to Ameku M.D., Detective Conan should readily appeal to Dr. Ameku’s fans. Both leading characters harbor genius intellects, sharp observation, deductive prowess, and a passion for justice in cracking mysterious cases where others flounder.

6) Neuro: Supernatural Detective

Neuro: Supernatural Detective (Image via Madhouse)

For a much more sinister take on an eccentric detective partnership, Neuro: Supernatural Detective offers a supernatural twist sure to appeal to Ameku M.D. fans.

The demon Neuro comes to the human world hunting for delectable mysteries, teaming up with determined high schooler Yako to solve criminal cases and satisfy his cravings. However, beneath his helpfulness lies a sadistic demon who delights in tormenting Yako when not engaged in mystery-solving.

His ingenious deductions blend with demonic mind games, delivering a darkly comedic dynamic between the brilliant demon and his capable human partner. Fans of Ameku M.D.'s balance between gravitas and humor will appreciate this supernatural rendition of an eccentric detective pairing.

7) Dr. Stone

Dr. Stone (Image via TMS Entertainment)

A popular shonen series telling the tale of scientific prodigy Senku Ishigami as he works to revive humanity after a mysterious petrification event turned everyone to stone for thousands of years.

Armed with vast scientific knowledge and an unbreakable will, Senku gathers allies in his quest to further science and technology, competing with those who wish to dominate through brute force rather than innovation.

While set in a post-apocalyptic world, Dr. Stone’s protagonist mirrors Dr. Ameku’s intellect, problem-solving skills, tenacity, and reliance on science to overcome adversity. Viewers who enjoyed Ameku’s wit and stubbornness will appreciate the clever and ambitious Senku.

8) Psycho-Pass

Psycho-Pass (Image via Production I.G)

Set in a dystopian future where a citizen's likelihood of committing crimes can be quantified and monitored, this cyberpunk thriller delves into ethics and justice surrounding such a system.

Rookie inspector Akane Tsunemori joins the police unit charged with tracking down and apprehending those flagged as potential criminals based on their crime coefficient scores. Over time, she begins questioning not just the system’s legitimacy but its very moral foundations.

Though covering different genres, Psycho-Pass offers another fiercely independent and strong-willed lead in Akane Tsunemori, who relies on her moral code and keen judgment to navigate difficult situations. Fans of Ameku’s headstrong personality should appreciate Akane’s determined pursuit of justice.

9) Joker Game

Joker Game (Image via Production I.G)

A historical spy thriller taking place before WWII, following multiple Japanese spies trained in techniques of espionage, intelligence gathering, and psychological manipulation.

Focusing on the daring exploits of agents serving the mysterious "D Agency," Joker Game demonstrates how these operatives outmaneuver enemies and solve perilous cases through cunning, resourcefulness, and mastery of covert skills. Each episode follows a different agent on a unique mission, showcasing their individual strengths.

10) Heaven's Memo Pad

Heaven’s Memo Pad (Image via J.C. Staff)

For viewers who connected with the central partnership dynamic in Ameku M.D., Heaven’s Memo Pad offers a similarly endearing yet unconventional crime-solving duo.

The anime follows high school student Narumi Fujishima, who becomes involved with a private investigation firm run by the peculiar shut-in detective Alice. Though mismatched, their opposite personalities complement each other nicely during their local cases. Fans of Ameku M.D.'s central partnership will enjoy the quirky humor and heartwarming growth between this odd couple.

Conclusion

With its fresh take on the medical and detective fiction genres, Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective has earned a passionate fanbase. For viewers craving more eccentric physician sleuths, moral dilemmas, and innovative mind games, these top 10 anime all offer engrossing new worlds to explore.

From psychological thrillers like Monster and Death Note, to spy intrigue like Joker Game, to distinctive settings like Land of the Lustrous, fans of Ameku M.D. are sure to find their next compelling watch among these recommendations.

With captivating characters, layered narratives, and inventive takes on mystery, these anime deliver more of the elements that make Doctor Detective so engrossing.

