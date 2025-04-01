Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 confirms release date and voting details

On March 30, 2025, Crunchyroll confirmed the May 25, 2025, release date and voting details for the 9th Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025. The awards ceremony will take place at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa. Voice actor Sally Amaki and entertainer Jon Kabira will be hosting the ceremony.

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 is one of the most prestigious anime awards. Some of the most popular previous winners of the 'Anime of the Year' category include Yuri on Ice, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, and Made in Abyss.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 set to stream on May 25, 2025

As announced on the official website of the streaming site, the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 is set to take place on May 25, 2025. The 9th Crunchyroll Anime Awards will be crowning anime series from the year 2024 in different categories, ranging from 'Anime of the Year' to 'Best Original Anime Series.'

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 will take place at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa, located in Minato City, Tokyo, Japan. The ceremony will take place the same way as every year. Fans can start voting for their favorite anime series between the voting period (April 3-14, 2025).

A panel of judges (yet to be announced) will nominate six anime from a list of nominations (yet to be announced). These six anime series will then be voted on by the anime fans and the panel of judges to select a single winner in every category.

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 will be hosted by two talented celebrities from Japanese pop culture. The first host will be Sally Amaki, the professional bilingual voice actor known for her roles in both English and Japanese dubbed anime.

Her famous roles include Carol Olsten from Tomo-chan is a Girl, Eliza Shimizu from Bocchi the Rock, and Betsy Beltoise from Kaguya-sama: Love is War. The second host will be Jon Kabira, the Japanese freelance presenter who has also starred in some famous movies like Shrek the Third and Shrek Forever After.

Fans will witness the addition of three new categories this year: the Best Voice Artist Performance (Hindi), the Best Background Art Anime, and the Best Isekai Anime (fantasy anime involving reincarnation). The rest of the categories will be the same as last year's, including 'Anime of the Year,' 'Film of the Year,' and 'Best New Series.'

The Anime Awards' most prestigious accolade, the 'Anime of the Year,' will be the grand finale of the event as usual. Studio MAPPA's Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 was crowned as the winner last year during the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024.

