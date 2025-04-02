In a World Full of Zombies I'm the Only One Who Doesn't Get Attacked anime announced for 2026

On Wednesday, April 2, 2025, a new X (formerly Twitter) account was opened to announce the production of In a World Full of Zombies I'm the Only One Who Doesn't Get Attacked anime. According to the announcement, the anime is set to premiere in 2026.

Ad

In a World Full of Zombies I'm the Only One Who Doesn't Get Attacked anime serves as an adaptation of the eponymous light novel series by author Rokuro Uraji and illustrator Saburo. Frontier Works has been serializing the original light novel series under the Nox Novels imprint since February 2016.

The series also has a manga adaptation with Chihiro Masuda's art, serialized on Frontier Works' Comic Ragchew site since June 2021. Three tankobon volumes of the manga version have been published thus far, with the fourth volume slated to be released on April 4, 2025.

Ad

Trending

In a World Full of Zombies I'm the Only One Who Doesn't Get Attacked anime officially confirmed for 2026

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to the latest announcement from the official staff on a new X handle (@zom-ore), In a World Full of Zombies I'm the Only One Who Doesn't Get Attacked anime, based on Rokuro Uraji and Saburo's light novel series, is confirmed for production.

The action fantasy anime will premiere in 2026 on the AT-X channel. However, the official staff has yet to reveal an exact release date or window. Moreover, pertinent details concerning the anime's cast or staff, production studio, and other details are yet to be disclosed. As such, fans need to wait for further updates from the series' official staff.

Ad

A brief synopsis of In a World Full of Zombies I'm the Only One Who Doesn't Get Attacked anime

Third volume cover of the light novel series (Image via Frontier Works)

While the anime's official X handle hasn't shared a synopsis for the In a World Full of Zombies I'm the Only One Who Doesn't Get Attacked anime, it will likely follow the original narrative from the light novel/manga series. The light novel series is set in a world that is suddenly infested with zombies. As the Zombie Apocalypse rages on, humanity seems to lose hope, save for one girl named Takemura.

Ad

Also read: 10 best dystopian anime you should watch

According to the manga, Takemura is the only person in the world whom the zombies do not attack. If it were a film, Takemura would have done his best to fight against the zombies. Instead, he acts accordingly to the zombies' desires. As such, the anime will showcase Takemura's unique condition in a zombie apocalyptic world.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback