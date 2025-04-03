Osananajimi to wa LoveCom ni Naranai anime confirmed for 2026 with teaser PV and visual

On Thursday, April 3, 2025, CyberAgent unveiled a teaser promotional video and visual to announce the production of Osananajimi to wa LoveCom ni Naranai anime. According to the announcement, the television anime series will premiere in 2026. However, an exact release date is yet to be revealed.

Produced by Tezuka Productions, Osananajimi to wa LoveCom ni Naranai anime (It Won't Become a Romcom with Childhood Friends) serves as an adaptation of the rom-com manga series, written and illustrated by Shinya Misu. Kodansha's Magazine Pocket has been serializing the manga since March 2022, with 14 tankobon volumes published thus far.

Osananajimi to wa LoveCom ni Naranai anime's teaser PV and visual confirm the 2026 release window

According to the latest teaser promotional video shared by the official staff on CyberAgent's YouTube channel, the Osananajimi to wa LoveCom ni Naranai anime will begin broadcasting in 2026. The same PV is also shared on the series' newly opened website.

The teaser trailer contains live-action footage, focusing on a high school girl enjoying the school activities alone. At the same time, the short video highlights captivating scenery captured in real life. The video ends with the confirmation of the anime's 2026 premiere.

Moreover, the teaser PV reveals a visual for the Osananajimi to wa LoveCom ni Naranai anime. The illustration features four high school girls, including Shio and Akari. Yet, the visual only teases their faces, without revealing them fully.

The visual also has a catchphrase in Japanese, which reads "We are still childhood friends," when translated into English. At the same time, the official website of the Osananajimi to wa LoveCom ni Naranai anime shared an illustration from the original mangaka, Shinya Misu.

Details concerning the anime's primary cast and staff are yet to be revealed. That said, it's disclosed that the series' animation will be produced by Tezuka Productions. The Studio is responsible for animating many major works, such as My Wife Has No Emotion, The Fable, Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 1, My Home Hero, and others.

A brief synopsis of the Osananajimi to wa LoveCom ni Naranai anime

While the anime's staff hasn't unveiled a synopsis, the rom-com anime will cover the narrative from Shinya Misu's original manga series. The narrative centers on Eiyu, a high school boy who goes to the same school as his childhood friends, Shio and Akari.

Interestingly, Eiyu perceives them with romantic eyes, even though he knows that they have no interest in him. However, he doesn't know that Shio and Akari have their secrets. As such, the anime will focus on an interesting dynamic between the male protagonist and his childhood friends.

