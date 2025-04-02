Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class manga to end with chapter 117

On Wednesday, April 2, 2025, the 116th chapter of the Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class manga announced that the series will conclude with the next chapter, i.e., chapter 117. Since the manga follows a weekly schedule on Kodansha's Magazine Pocket site, the final chapter will be released on April 9, 2025.

Fully titled Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest, the manga series serves as Morohoshi Fuji's adaptation of the original light novel series written by Ibarakino and illustrated by Yu Hitaki. The manga has been serialized on Kodansha's Magazine Pocket website since July 2020, collecting 15 tankobon volumes thus far.

Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class manga set to end after five years

On Wednesday, April 2, 2025, Kodansha's Magazine Pocket service released the 116th chapter of Morohoshi Fuji's Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class manga, which is an adaptation of Ibarakino and Yu Hitaki's eponymous fantasy light novel series.

According to the chapter, Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class manga will end its serialization in the Magazine Pocket web magazine with the next chapter, which is 117. Notably, the series regularly updates its chapters on every Wednesday. Therefore, unless any unprecedented delay occurs, Morohoshi Fuji's manga will end on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

Yuri and Ursula in the anime (Image via Okuturo Noboru)

Ibarakino had launched the original novel series on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website in December 2019. After that, Kodansha acquired the license to publish the light novels with Yu Hitaki's illustrations.

Kodansha USA publishes the Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class manga in English. So far, the company has released 10 English-translated tankobon volumes. The manga is also available in Kodansha's K Manga service.

Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class manga gained popularity after the original novel series received a television anime adaptation on January 9, 2025. The anime aired 12 episodes from January 2025 to March 2025 as part of the Winter 2025 anime lineup.

About the Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class manga

The key visual for the anime (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

The narrative of the manga is set in a fantasy world, where Jobs are God-given at one's birth. As a result, heroes aren't born in this land, but are rather made. Amid this backdrop, the narrative follows Ein, who aspires to become a hero.

However, he has the job class of an "Appraiser," which is anything but Hero-like. Ein is constantly abused, used, and even abandoned by his comrades because of his Job class. However, he doesn't know that his "worthless" job class is the key to becoming a hero. Thus, the manga follows Ein's journey from being an underdog to a great hero.

