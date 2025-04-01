Sydney Sweeney in talks to star in the Live-Action Gundam Film

On Monday, March 31, 2025, it was reported that Euphoria and Anyone but You actress Sydney Sweeney is in final talks to star in the Gundam Live-Action movie. Bandai Namco Filmworks America is set to produce the movie alongside Legendary Pictures.

Ad

Gundam , created by Yoshiyuki Tomino and Bandai Namco Filmworks, is a Japanese military science fiction franchise featuring giant robots or mecha. While its first anime wasn't very popular, Gunpla models, reruns, and theatrical releases turned the franchise very lucrative.

Sydney Sweeney in talks to feature in Jim Mickle's Gundam live-action film

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As reported by Entertainment news journalist Jeff Sneider in his InSneider newsletter, Euphoria and Anyone but You actress Sydney Sweeney is in final talks to feature in the Gundam live-action film produced by Bandai Namco Filmworks America and Legendary Pictures.

With Legendary Pictures declining to comment further on the topic, fans will need to wait until more information is made public about Sydney Sweeney's participation in the upcoming live-action work.

A visual from the Mobile Suit Gundam Wing anime (Image via Sunrise)

Legendary Pictures' Cale Boyter and Bandai Namco Holdings President Mitsuaki Taguchi initially announced the franchise's first live-action movie at the Anime Expo in July 2018. Following that, the film announced several staff members.

Ad

The Gundam Live-Action movie will be written and directed by Jim Mickle, the showrunner of Netflix's Sweet Tooth. The director will also produce the film alongside his partner Linda Moran through their Nightshade company.

Fans' reaction to the report

Actress Sydney Sweeney (Image via Instagram/@sydney_sweeney)

Most fans weren't so pleased after learning about Sydney Sweeney possibly starring in the anime's live-action movie. One fan stated how Hollywood actors starring in anime live-action movies wasn't a great idea as Ghost in the Shell and Dragon Ball Evolution were great examples of its failure.

Ad

Meanwhile, another fan targeted Sydney Sweeney specifically, stating that her inclusion would tarnish the movie.

"Can we not? We don't need mid. I don't even know what Gundam is but I know that it would get tarnished if she's in it," one fan said.

"Yeah because it worked so well when Scarlet Johansson played in Ghost in the Shell and let's not forget the biggest live-action anime flop in history DB Evolution," another fan added.

Ad

"Happy April fools to you too," another fan said.

"Robots and beautiful girls, this is what we want!," other fan said.

As for another fan, they believed that the report was faux and something made up for an April Fools Joke. That said, some fans loved the idea of Sydney Sweeney joining the Live-Action movie's cast. As per them, it was exactly what the fans wanted.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback