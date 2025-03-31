One Piece Spinoff anime casts Hunter x Hunter's Gon, Jujutsu Kaisen's Toji, and more

On March 31, 2025, the One Piece spinoff anime revealed the supporting voice casting, hours before its premiere on April 1, 2025. The supporting voice casting included familiar faces that most fans might already know. The spin-off anime will be available to stream on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

Ad

One Piece spinoff anime (One Piece in Love) is based on a manga series written and illustrated by Daiki Ihara. The manga started serialization on June 18, 2018, and is currently on hiatus. The manga has 9 volumes in publication (only in Japanese).

One Piece spinoff anime reveals supporting cast members

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As stated on the One Piece spinoff anime's official website, 4 new cast members will be joining the series as its supporting cast members. The voice actors for these supporting characters were also announced. Toriko Kuruno will be voiced by Takehito Koyasu, famous for his roles as Toji Fushigoro from Jujutsu Kaisen and Dio Brando from Jojo's Bizarre Adventures.

The Biology Club President will be voiced by Akira Ishida, famous for his roles as Beru from Solo Leveling and Akaza from Demon Slayer. The series will be narrated by Mahito Ohba, famous for his role as Smoker from One Piece. Tsutchi will be voiced by Megumi Han, famous for her roles as Noko Shikanoko from My Deer Friend Nokotan and Gon Freecs from Hunter x Hunter.

Ad

Lastly, Satou Yoshioka will be voiced by Akari Kitou, famous for his roles as Nezuko from Demon Slayer and Hina from Blue Box. The main voice casting includes Usopp Nakatsugawa, voiced by Yuuichi Nakamura (Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen), Nami Koyama by Ayane Sakura (Lu from Sakamoto Days), and Yamamoto Luffy by Ryousuke Yamamoto (Kouichirou from Golden Time).

One Piece spinoff anime was announced during a Stage Event at Anime Japan 2025. The anime will be streamed on the series' official YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok channels. The anime will be streamed from April 1 to 5, 2025.

Ad

One Piece spinoff anime synopsis

Expand Tweet

Ad

One Piece spinoff is a rom-com series parodying Eiichiro Oda's One Piece series. The anime tells the tale of Luffy and Nami, whose romantic dating life is interrupted by Usopp, a fan of One Piece.

With time, Luffy and Nami develop an avid interest in Usopp's favorite manga series as these three unite a club dedicated to the One Piece manga. Witness some happy and awkward encounters in this club as these three continue their high school lives.

Ad

Read Also

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback